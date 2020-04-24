LONDON, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the current global pandemic, city leaders and citizens are right to focus on dealing with the immediate coronavirus crisis, but what will help them to rebuild both socially and economically in the future?
An answer is emerging in the shape of a new global digital 4IR 'Smart City' collaborative project that will form a common resource for humanity's largest urban centres and universities, which contribute 40% to 50% of global GDP - citiesabc.
The aim is to offer a simple-to-use, but powerful, integration platform that citizens, leaders, academics, and policymakers can use to connect multiple 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' (4IR), Blockchain, Internet of Things, AI (Artificial Intelligence) and FinTech initiatives, so as to coordinate and support global recovery on a city-wide, social impact, decentralised, and neutral basis.
The citiesabc project is urging every major metropolis to join this coalition network to become a live digital P2P platform where ideas, resources, data, technology, apps, research and intelligence, via their universities, can be used to take the world out of the expected catastrophic slump in the global economy after COVID-19 is beaten.
"We need a new 'Magna Carta' for our greatest cities, a guide on how urban leaders and teams leading Smart City transformation projects can best use technology to help their communities and their struggling citizens," Dinis Guarda notes.
"Over half of the planet now lives in cities, and more than two-thirds of the world's population will be urbanised by 2050, so the city is the true epicentre for all the challenges we are facing," added Professor Yu Xiong, Chair of Technology and Operations Management at Newcastle Business School and a Fellow of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.
"We created citiesabc to be a digital transformation platform to empower, guide and index cities," highlights Hilton Supra, a leading financial and investment fintech entrepreneur and thought leader.
The citiesabc team is calling for multinational coordination of knowledge and resources, so that citizens, leaders, and policymakers can quickly understand how to optimise, unite and support different stakeholder groups to find a new digital transformations global community that can create new solutions and data-driven initiatives in healthcare, tackling COVID-19 issues, circular economic Smart City narratives, resources and solutions to meet their particular needs.
The team is also proactively working across borders to build coalition networks and rapidly identify solutions to work in healthcare, smart cities, education, edtech, finance, fintech and social empowerment new models and solutions.
citiesabc is powered by techabc and ztudium group
