LONDON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Citisoft, a global investment management consulting firm, has announced the hire of Thomas Eikrem as Managing Director in its EMEA practice.
Citisoft has grown its EMEA business significantly since 2020, doubling revenue and more than doubling its delivery staff over the past two years. To meet the demands of this rapid growth and to accelerate business development, Citisoft is excited to announce the hire of Thomas Eikrem as a Managing Director in London.
"We're excited to announce Thomas' hire during a time of significant global growth for our practice. Thomas brings over 20 years of industry expertise and a deep network among asset managers and solutions providers, particularly in Europe and Asia Pacific," said David Higgins, Citisoft Partner and EMEA Practice Lead. "Thomas' experience, network, and leadership will help us expand our client roster and broaden our expertise in the software and services market."
Thomas joins Citisoft after successfully leading business development for several consultancies focused on asset management technology and operations. He has deep expertise in professional services, product strategy, strategic partnerships, and systems implementations.
"Thomas' experience and strong industry relationships will be invaluable as we expand our EMEA practice to new markets and geographies," said Paul Migliore, CEO of Citisoft. "With Thomas' focus on business development, we look forward to servicing new clients, expanding our delivery team, and meeting the needs of our increasingly global client portfolio."
Since 2020, Citisoft has seen steady growth in both their client-base in North America as well as Europe and the UK. Citisoft has operated in London since 1986. This key hire will help the firm meet their goals for continued expansion of the EMEA business in 2022.
