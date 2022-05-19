The City and County of Denver's Office of Human Resources (OHR) has joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of bidnet direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado with easy online access to upcoming solicitations.
DENVER, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City and County of Denver's Office of Human Resources (OHR) has joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of bidnet direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado with easy online access to upcoming solicitations. The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies.
"Because we aren't the only agency posting and distributing bids, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides OHR with more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs." said Alena Duran, OHR Senior Classification and Compensation Analyst. "We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities."
Vendors seeking business with nearly 320 participating agencies can register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com//cityandcountyofdenverclassificationcompensation to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout the state. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, OHR ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. Vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.
About the City and County Denver's Office of Human Resources:
The City and County of Denver's Office of Human Resources oversees the city's personnel system and the majority of city employees, excluding elected officials, appointees and uniformed police and fire. OHR is overseen by the Career Service Board, which is responsible for setting policy, considering appeals and making rule changes that enhance the work environment. The agency is dedicated to serving as strategic business partners with all city departments/agencies to source and recruit top professional talent for the city. OHR maintains a competitive merit system that provides equal employment opportunity to all applicants without regard to their race, creed, national origin, political affiliation, age, sex, sexual orientation, or disability. Visit https://www.denvergov.org/hr for more information. For job opportunities, visit https://www.denvergov.org/jobs.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers.
Media Contact
Kim Cullen, bidnet direct, 800-835-4603, kcullen@bidnet.com
SOURCE bidnet direct