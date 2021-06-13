ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- City Kia of Orlando Florida, part of the Werner Auto Group of Tallahassee, Florida announced its partnership with Shop Smart Autos for their lead generation and digital media platform. Shop Smart Autos offers the consumer a seamless journey from shopping to delivering a vehicle and shares the dealer's VIN specific inventory to bring shoppers and dealers together in an exclusive exchange. Shop Smart Autos does not share their leads with other dealers, rather it drives consumers directly to the dealer's VIN specific inventory with up to 21 points of information on the shopper.
"Shop Smart Autos work with Veterans was what first captured our attention. City Kia and the entire Werner Auto Group appreciates how Shop Smart Autos sends veterans to "veteran friendly" dealerships like us," said Raul Gomila, City Kia's General Manager.
Raul and team at City Kia, Orlando must be doing something right, as City Kia just hit number one in the country May 2021 for CPO. The Werner Auto Group is relying on Shop Smart Autos to drive veterans, as well as the general population in the region. Shop Smart Autos offers dealers an exclusive VIN specific lead with a full list of complementary services like SMS and Geofencing technologies. The platform comes with full reporting on lead generation, Dealertrack, Kelley Blue Book, a dashboard with the dealer's inventory turn, and data on the overall market wins and losses.
"The car business is no easy game. It is a highly competitive arena for our dealers and they push to get the most within a fairly small marketplace. It is really important that we see more dealers like City Kia take a special interest in our US Military veterans. We link the veterans to a City Kia's VIN specific vehicle. They help veterans. We help them. That's just the start. We know that without dealer support and analytics there is no continuity or success. We supply all they need to have their BDC department hum," said Richie Bello, Founder of Shop Smart.
Bello is considered an automotive influencer. Recognized by General Motors in 1999 for his forward thinking, Bello made a deal with eBay to sell cars for a dealer he represented in Long Island New York. That dealer introduced the industry to the use of digital technology, moving the trend away from using traditional media exclusively. Bello's background includes a stint with R.L. Polk where he cut his gums on data. He continued his career in the industry and began developing software that meets the needs of the industry.
The Werner Auto Group has been a long-time supporter of our US Military veterans and remains a recognized "veteran friendly" dealer that works with veterans to put together as many of the entitlements they can receive. They truly believe that veterans deserve the professional advise and their experience. They also know that making a veteran happy will mean more veterans will follow.
