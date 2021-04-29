YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- City Machine Technologies, Inc. established National Skilled Trades Day in 2019 to increase awareness on the benefits of skilled trades jobs in the United States and to celebrate skilled trades workers. National Skilled Trades Day is observed annually, on the first Wednesday in May, as proclaimed by the Registrar at National Day Calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on May 5, 2021.
"Over a year into the pandemic, we have hopefully learned how critically important skilled trades are in our everyday life and why they should be celebrated," says Claudia Kovach, Vice President of City Machine Technologies, Inc. "Last year, we were challenged to cut our own hair. We experienced product shortages in stores. We were confined to our homes, waiting for packages to arrive at our doorstep. Barbers, hairdressers, truck drivers, and other workers are essential to our everyday lives. Often, we take these jobs for granted. Last year, we realized how very important they are."
CMT established National Skilled Trades Day to help celebrate those who are employed as skilled trades workers, inform the community about the benefits of skilled trades jobs, and encourage those who are considering entering trade schools or trade jobs.
National Skilled Trades Day is celebrated on the first Wednesday in May annually. In 2021, it will be celebrated on May 5, 2021. CMT is encouraging all to work to raise awareness about the benefits of skilled trades jobs on social media this year using #nationalskilledtradesday. "Thank those truck drivers you see at the gas station for bringing you food. Thank those medical assistants who take your temperature on your way into a medical appointment. Thank the mechanic who repairs your car, so you can get to work," Kovach says.
This year, CMT released a new downloadable coloring book called "Gear up!" to teach children about different skilled trades careers. They also have a "My First Resume" worksheet available. View and download these resources on the CMT website. In addition, they will celebrate their own skilled trades workforce on May 5th with a socially distanced luncheon.
For more information about National Skilled Trades Day, please visit http://www.cmtcompanies.com/national-skilled-trades-day or contact Claudia Kovach at claudia@cmtcompanies.com.
About City Machine Technologies, Inc. – City Machine Technologies, Inc. has been serving medium and large industrial manufacturing companies for over 30 years. The Youngstown, Ohio-based company specializes in a variety of services and manufacturing, including lifting magnets, Babbitt bearings, electric machinery, preventative maintenance and field services. CMT knows downtime means lost productivity and revenue, so we make it our business to keep you in business. To find out more about City Machine Technologies, Inc., visit http://www.cmtcompanies.com.
