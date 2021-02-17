EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of East Providence has joined BidNet Direct's Rhode Island Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the BidNet Direct system.
The Rhode Island Purchasing Group connects participating agencies from across Rhode Island to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process. BidNet's Rhode Island Purchasing Group provides notifications of new relevant solicitations, as well as any addenda and award information from participating agencies across the state to registered vendors.
The City of East Providence joined the purchasing group in December, and will utilize the system to publish and distribute upcoming bid opportunities. The Rhode Island Purchasing Group is a single, online location that manages sourcing information and activities and provides local government agencies throughout Rhode Island the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process.
"We are always looking to increase our vendor pool and competition," Mayor Bob DaSilva said. "We hope the Rhode Island Purchasing Group will help the City to extend the reach of its solicitations, assist in finding more local opportunities, and allow electronic responses."
Registered vendors can access all open bids, related documents and files, additional addenda and award information.
In addition, the Rhode Island Purchasing Group offers a service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors have access to not only the City of East Providence bid opportunities, but all participating agency bids.
Vendors may register on the Rhode Island Purchasing Group.
About the City of East Providence:
The City of East Providence is the fifth-largest city in the state and boasts a population of more than 47,000, according to the 2010 Census. The City, once part of Rehoboth and then Seekonk, Mass., became and independent town in 1862. In 2018, residents voted to move to a Mayor-Council form of government from a City Manager-Council form of government and elected its first mayor in the City's history.
About BidNet Direct:
BidNet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. BidNet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rhode Island Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,500 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
Media Contact
Kim Cullen, BidNet Direct, 800-835-4603, kcullen@bidnet.com
SOURCE BidNet Direct