KENNESAW, Ga., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the City of Kennesaw has officially joined the Georgia Purchasing Group to help simplify their bid and RFP distribution process. The Georgia Purchasing Group is one of bidnet direct's regional purchasing groups which offers participating local government agencies an e-procurement solution. The City of Kennesaw invites all vendors to register online with the Georgia Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia/cityofkennesaw.
With the Georgia Purchasing Group, vendors register to access one centralized location with opportunities from 21 participating agencies throughout Georgia. By posting upcoming solicitations to the regional purchasing group, rather than their website, the City of Kennesaw hopes to make it easier for more vendors to access their documents. They also hope to expand the reach of their solicitations to a more diverse vendor pool. Unlike the prior process of only publishing bids to a webpage, the Georgia Purchasing Group provides a method to track all bid activity, including the details of vendors who have received or downloaded a bid.
"Sometimes distributing a bid on our site just isn't enough," says James Friedrich, Deputy City Clerk of the City of Kennesaw. "Posting the bid for an entire regional community of vendors to see will help us reach more variety of qualified local suppliers. We like that with the Georgia Purchasing Group we can quantifiably track the level of diversity."
The City of Kennesaw invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia/cityofkennesaw and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 20 other public agencies participating on the Georgia Purchasing Group. Registered vendors also gain access to a team of experienced customer service support representatives and can upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, advanced notice of term contract expiration, and notification of a recently posted addendum.
Kennesaw is a city in Cobb County, Georgia, United States, located in Cobb County, within the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. Known from its original settlement in the 1830s until 1887 as Big Shanty, it became Kennesaw under its 1887 charter.
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Georgia Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
