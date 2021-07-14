LAS VEGAS and LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terranet Communications, a leading provider of customized, fully integrated LTE and 5G-ready private broadband networks, and Baicells, a leading equipment manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G Near Radio End-to-End solutions, today announced the successful deployment of the nation's largest LTE, 5G-ready private municipal network for the City of Las Vegas. Deployed in only 45 days, the 5G-ready private network named Advanced Connectivity for Community and Economic Development (ACCED), will help Las Vegas become one of the United States' first, premier smart cities. Due to its success, a four-stage plan is in place to expand the wireless network across the entire city of Las Vegas and potentially neighboring cities, with a goal of improving connectivity for other city services, including law enforcement, telehealth, and general IoT infrastructure. View a short video about the deployment here.
The City of Las Vegas tapped Terranet Communications to deploy the private network due to concern over the digital divide many of its citizens and students faced as a result of the increased requirement for remote work and education caused by the onset of COVID-19. At the time, upwards of 30,000 children did not have internet access and were struggling to remain connected to their schools and keep up with their classmates. Terranet and the City of Las Vegas chose Baicells' Nova 436Q paired with indoor Atom CPEs to provide the city's fixed-wireless LTE connections.
"Terranet Communications' private LTE, 5G-ready network was constructed for our specific requirements," said Michael Sherwood, Chief Innovation Officer at the City of Las Vegas. "This network has allowed the city to provide a needed service for our students and citizens, while adding to the technologies that are part of our innovation hub."
Terranet Communications' private networks use an extensive group of OEM infrastructure partners in conjunction with the company's exclusive network design methodology to supply cities, governmental agencies, tribal lands and real estate organizations with wireless broadband that meets their specific immediate and projected needs, faster and less expensive than other broadband providers. The private networks are easily customized, installed and maintained.
"Setting up a private LTE network in Las Vegas was no small task. Our plug and play equipment made it possible for us to set up a proof-of-concept project in 45 days, and that was crucial to getting the network off the ground," said Bob Stone, Director of Carrier Solutions at Baicells North America. "Terranet Communications was vital in making this happen alongside Baicells and we're very excited to help close the digital divide and get the Las Vegas community the internet connectivity it deserves."
A recent study by analyst group Frost & Sullivan predicts that the sector could generate significant business opportunities with a market value of $2.46 trillion by 2025. U.S. President Joe Biden also approved a new infrastructure bill in June 2021 with $65 billion set aside for broadband deployments, such as those provided by Terranet.
"The world is recognizing that broadband is as essential as other basic human needs. Terranet's design and end-to-end deployment approach to the Las Vegas private network is a significant example of how our company's expert team and best-in-class infrastructure partners, like Baicells, can quickly and cost-effectively meet real-world needs for specialized, robust, reliable and secure broadband connectivity," said Bart van Aardenne, CEO and co-founder of Terranet Communications. "Democratized access to connectivity can help elevate communities through improved access to important information and services and other quality-of-life programs that increase equal access to information and services, improve living conditions and ensure no one is left behind."
About Baicells
Baicells is an international company, providing disruptively priced and technically innovative 4G LTE and 5G NR Access Solutions that connect more than 50 countries across the globe. Our ever-expanding goal to "Connect the Unconnected" has led to the establishment of offices across five of the seven continents and the development of over 300 patents since our inception in 2014. Baicells currently boasts over 700 private LTE networks across the world, with a large percentage of those trusted networks operating within North America. To meet growing demand for increased connectivity, Baicells production is booming with manufacturing plants operating in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam alongside an extensive relationship with global manufacturer, Jabil.
About Terranet Communications
Terranet Communications is a leading provider of customized, fully integrated LTE and 5G-ready indoor and outdoor private broadband networks. We offer cities, municipalities, government agencies, tribal lands and real estate organizations a more cost effective, faster and easier way to establish customized private LTE, 5G-ready network connectivity. Our proven, exclusive end-to-end approach combines our exclusive network design methodology with a highly experienced wireless team, custom network architecture and extensive best-in-class infrastructure partners. Founded in 2020, Terranet Communications is a privately held company headquartered in Orange County, California. Follow Terranet Communications on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or learn more at https://terranet.global/.
