MANHATTAN, Kan., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Manhattan joined the Kansas Purchasing Group in June and will be using the system to facilitate a request for proposal (RFP) regarding a Total Compensation Study. Specifically, the City of Manhattan will utilize the system to streamline the administrative services purchasing process including bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations. The City of Manhattan invites all potential vendors to register online with the Kansas Purchasing Group by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/kansas.
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Kansas Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
bidnet direct's Kansas Purchasing Group connects participating agencies from across Kansas to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process. The Kansas Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local Kansas government agencies the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process. In addition to the existing vendors on the Kansas Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with the City of Manhattan can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/kansas.
Vendors may register on the Kansas Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/kansas.
Other local Kansas government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Kansas Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
Kim Cullen, bidnet direct, 800-835-4603, kcullen@bidnet.com
