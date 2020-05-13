- Seventh-largest U.S. city saw tidal wave of applications for rental, mortgage, utility and re-location assistance as a result of pandemic - Low-code application development platform enabled process to be fully digitized in less than two weeks; now, residents can apply for aid using an application on their phones or computers, from home or work - San Antonio succeeds in rushing millions of dollars to residents in dire straits - Mendix is offering a free 90-day software license to city, state, and local governments around the world facing similar challenges; Partner Kinetech offering subsidized packages to accelerate time to value