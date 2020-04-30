SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced the City of Tigard has standardized on IGEL-driven endpoints. Using the IGEL OS, the City is now able to modernize aging PCs, lower helpdesk burden and simplify a once complex IT environment for a smoother running city campus.
The conversion to an IGEL OS has also helped the City of Tigard deal with the looming issue of the end of support for Windows 7. With the move to IGEL, there is no need to migrate devices to Windows 10 as they are now able to virtually access the latest Windows OS through a modern Citrix Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI). They have used IGEL OS to standardize their desktops and end user computing environment without having to invest in new PC hardware.
"We are a small IT shop and wear every technological hat here at the City," said Mike Nolop, IT Manager, City of Tigard. "Almost every department's IT system was unique, running on different operating systems and with very old hardware. We had no standardization and as a result were a very reactive IT department."
Now with IGEL OS on the endpoint, the benefits of the IGEL deployment are very clear to everyone involved in the project at the City of Tigard. "It has brought standardization and simplification," added Nolop. "On the IT side, we can easily manage the entire desktop ecosystem and there is much less troubleshooting. The user also benefits from the same high-quality experience, every time, wherever they are working.
In addition to the conversion of existing PCs, the City is deploying IGEL UD2 endpoints to the Community Development Department, the Design team, and others that require NVIDIA graphics. These devices are ideal for handling their high-end graphics applications for CAD engineering drawings or for the graphic design of marketing materials.
"IGEL immediately increased reliability and all the issues we were experiencing on the underlying system disappeared, simplifying our support requirements," said James Christopherson, Network Administrator, City of Tigard. "It enabled us to simplify and standardize our VDI roll-out to all departments."
Since its incorporation in 1961, the City of Tigard has grown to become a desirable and affordable community in the Portland metro area. Its more than 53,000 city residents enjoy access to more than 16 miles of paved trails and nearly 550 acres of parks and open spaces. With roughly 350 full-time, part-time, and temporary staff, the City has helped create a diverse economy, strong schools and outstanding parks, making Tigard one of the most liveable cities in Oregon.
For complete details of the City of Tigard success using IGEL, watch this video and read this blog.
