Textile company chooses to replace scattered spreadsheets, emails and documents with a comprehensive digital transformation solution for product development and management.
CAMPBELL, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ciudadela, a company of the TN&Platex Group, the largest textile group in Argentina, has selected Centric Software®'s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Ciudadela, founded in 1949, designs, develops, manufactures and markets more than 300 different items throughout Argentina with an impressive 90% brand loyalty: 9 out of 10 people who buy their products will buy them again in the future. Ciudadela was looking to improve the design, development, manufacturing and commercialization of its sock and underwear lines, from the moment the cotton leaves the field until the finished product arrives at store.
The ambitious challenge of doubling the number of products and revenue every year translates into increasing complexity of processes and people. The company needed to be more strategic when choosing which products to develop, while offering excellent quality at the lowest possible cost. Therefore, to react to the rapid changes of an industry in constant motion, it was no longer sustainable to keep hundreds of disconnected and inefficient processes involving spreadsheets, emails and loose files. On the contrary, it made it impossible to understand costs and keep updated and aligned with the business plan.
"We can't grow in an orderly fashion if we keep using the same processes and systems we use today for information and product development, such as spreadsheets and email. As equipment and complexity grows, maintaining a single source of truth with real-time updated information has become crucial to choosing the best products and launching collections at the right time. The information about existing collections can be reviewed and analyzed to make improvements and adjustments for future collections," explains Lucas Karagozian, Director of Strategy at Ciudadela.
"We need to understand that digital transformation is not only for large companies. Especially with the recent addition of remote and hybrid working, remote collaboration tools have become even more indispensable for business growth. If our primary goal was to sustain this large-scale growth, we needed a complete digitalization of our product development process. We believe that having a PLM as the basis of our digital architecture is a 100% strategic project that will allow us to meet our objectives, keep our information organized, updated and functional, as well as offer our teams a more optimized and stable process," Karagozian says.
In the search for a digital solution that would have good user adoption, the company decided to democratize the selection process in order to reduce implementation costs and assure full use of the platform. The vote was unanimous: all designers, product developers, and planning experts chose Centric PLM. "Because it looks like Excel and can connect to Adobe Illustrator, it seemed very familiar to potential users, and that was a big driver of their choice. I think it will be a watershed within our company. In addition to helping us be more efficient and agile, it will allow us to decentralize authority and decision-making power within the structure. By having complete visibility into the process and being able to monitor progress, strategic alignment is guaranteed," says Karagozian.
"Partnering with Centric is a significant and strategic advantage on several levels. It gives us greater agility in the development process, guarantees product quality, facilitates remote collaboration between teams and suppliers, ensures less raw material waste for a much more sustainable process. It optimizes the capital of our talent and allows us to have a high availability of product data to quickly and consistently feed our digital sales channels. With all this, the consumer will be able to visualize the attributes of the product according to their preference, allowing them to make the best decision at the time of purchase," Karagozian sums up.
"The Ciudadela team is excited to incorporate state-of-the-art technology and be one of the first in the region to innovate digital transformation within the textile industry. We are proud to have been chosen as their strategic partner to accelerate business growth in such a competitive market," said Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software.
Learn more about Centric PLM
Ciudadela (http://ciudadelatextil.com/)
We are designers and manufacturers of socks, underwear and seamless clothing. As part of the largest textile group in the region, TN&Platex, we carry out the entire production process internally, from the moment the cotton leaves the field, until we deliver the finished product. This allows us to guarantee the quality that has always characterized us. Since 1949, each of our products reflects 70 years of history, people, effort and work. Let's go for 70 more years. We know that nothing in life is achieved alone. That is why we are looking to add members to our family. Members who have the same passion as us for honesty and teamwork. We want to continue growing until our products reach every corner of Argentina and the region. That's why we need your help.
Media Contact
Aurore Evee, Centric Software, +16479155377, aurore.evee@centricsoftware.com
SOURCE Centric Software