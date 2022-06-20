Ocean Explorers is dropping 100K NFTs, deploying Civic Pass to protect the drops against bot spamming, as a way to illustrate bot protection at scale for large NFT mints.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Civic, a leader in digital identity solutions for Web3, will be the official partner in protection for the upcoming Ocean Explorers NFT drop. Ocean Explorers co-founders Vinny Lingham, Michael Tant, Jason Plepel and Concept Arthouse intend for the free, phased drop of 100K NFTs, featuring 10 factions of 10K NFTs each, to bring a diverse and broad array of new users into the NFT market. Broad access to the drop is made far easier due to Solana's low fees and fast throughout.
By leveraging a new suite of tools based on its flagship Civic Pass product, Civic is addressing a botting issue that has plagued NFT drops and made for a poor user experience for human participants. Civic is also introducing a tool, called uniqueness verification, that determines user uniqueness. Each user will be able to use one wallet, making the drop a more fair experience across the board. With this new tool, Civic aims to prevent bots from accumulating the bulk of the NFT inventory and selling it on secondary markets for profit.
Civic also provides tools that can help avoid price manipulation and denial of inventory. By requiring NFT buyers to verify that they are not bots, Civic Pass has already prevented more than 1 million bots from participating across more than 275 mints.
Early glimpses of Ocean Explorers reveal a beautiful array of ocean characters, including pirates, deep-sea soldiers, and surfers. A full roadmap, or treasure map, will be revealed in the coming months ahead.
Vinny Lingham, the co-founder of Oceans Explorers, shared, "Using free NFTs, a community of 100k real people, who are not priced out of participation from the start, could become very powerful. In order to build a big, diverse community, we must prevent bots from exploiting the drop. This is now possible with a new uniqueness verification from Civic Pass."
Chris Hart, CEO of Civic, said, "As Ocean Explorers' official bot protection partner, we look forward to participating in this first-of-its-kind free drop of 100K NFTs. By limiting the drop to support a diverse set of human buyers, this project will be a best-in-class example of how to leverage NFTs as a massive community-building tool."
"Ocean Explorers is a collection based on some deep, wholly original lore with intricate worldbuilding. It's also devised to be unique from a technical perspective so we can set limits on how many NFTs each person can purchase during the mint," explained Jason Plepel, of the Ocean Explorers' team. "We're excited to launch this ambitious NFT community and look forward to seeing people engage and become long-term contributing members."
Get ready for the mint by securing your uniqueness verification now for a small fee and join the Ocean Explorers Discord community for the latest minting information.
For media inquiries, please contact Jonathan Duran at (310) 260-7901 or Jonathan(at)Melrosepr(dot)com
About Civic
Civic is a leading provider of identity management tools for web3, empowering people to easily and privately manage their identities across chains with an on-chain representation of their reusable identity. The company's flagship product, Civic Pass, is an integrated permissioning tool that helps business customers enable secure access to their on-chain assets. Users may also manage their Web3 identity, presence, and reputation with a dashboard. Civic aims to be the most trusted on-chain Web3 identity tool in the world, used by billions every day. Civic was co-founded in 2015 by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith.
Media Contact
Jonathan Duran, Melrose PR, (310) 260-7901, jonathan@melrosepr.com
SOURCE Civic