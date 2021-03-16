LOS ANGELES, Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Mortgage News has honored Civic Financial Services, a residential investment property private money lender, as one of the 2021 Best Mid-Sized Mortgage Companies to Work For. In the category of the 2021 Best Mid-Sized Mortgage Companies to Work For with an employee count between 100 and 499 employees, CIVIC ranked #6 in the nation.
This annual award presented by the National Mortgage News is an awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the industry's best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. The award criteria considers eight aspects of a company's business: Leadership and Planning; Corporate Culture and Communications; Role Satisfaction; Work Environment; Relationship with Supervisor; Training, Development and Resources; Pay and Benefits; and Overall Engagement.
"We are thankful to be recognized as one of the NMN's 2021 Best Mid-Sized Companies to work for," said Merced Cohen, Executive Vice President of Civic Financial Services, "at CIVIC, our focus is on team members' career development to truly create a safe and collaborative workspace. This supported learning and unparalleled collaboration creates true happiness within the work environment."
Last year, CIVIC was also recognized by Great Place to Work and Fortune as one of the 2020 Best Places to work in Financial Services and Insurance. For 2021, CIVIC has been recognized again as one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance by FORTUNE and Great Place to work. They were also certified as a Great Place to Work for the third year in a row.
Learn more about CIVIC, their culture, and how they help deliver private money lending for real estate investors.
About Civic Financial Services
Civic Financial Services, LLC is a leading institutional private money lender specializing in the financing of non-owner-occupied investment properties. Having funded more than $4 billion and 10,000 loans, CIVIC helps resourceful investors leverage opportunities to grow their real estate portfolios. As a direct lender, CIVIC offers an array of financing solutions for retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. For more information, please visit civicfs.com.
