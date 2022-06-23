CVC Holders Will Benefit From Enhanced Protections With Anchorage Custody
SAN FRANCISCO , June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Civic Technologies, a leading provider of digital identity management for Web3, today announced that its utility token, CVC, is now in custody with regulated platform, Anchorage Digital. As a leader in institutional custody, Anchorage is a full-service financial platform and infrastructure provider for the digital asset space with a federal bank charter from the OCC.
"As we scale to keep up with our growing business, we're delighted to partner with Anchorage as we know their solution provides a best-in-class custody framework. We are also excited that Anchorage now offers CVC token support for any interested CVC institutional holders," said Chris Hart, CEO of Civic.
"We're proud to bring institutions a safe, regulated custody solution to hold CVC, as well as to be selected by the Civic protocol as its treasury custodian. We look forward to future partnership with Civic as it prepares to scale," said Diogo Mónica, Co-Founder and President of Anchorage Digital.
Amid a volatile market cycle for crypto, Anchorage's institutional infrastructure and strong security architecture has been steadfast. The company's stability as a federally regulated bank has further distinguished the advantages for clients, meeting the highest watermark for qualified custody. Anchorage client accounts are separated, keeping assets safe and helping protocols like Civic meet their fiduciary and transparency responsibilities to CVC holders. Institutions interested in holding CVC with Anchorage can get in touch at anchorage.com.
About Civic Technologies
Civic is a leading provider of identity management tools for web3, empowering people to easily and privately manage their identities across chains with an on-chain representation of their reusable identity. The company's flagship product, Civic Pass, is an integrated permissioning tool that helps business customers enable secure access to their on-chain assets. Users may also manage their Web3 identity, presence and reputation with a dashboard. Civic aims to be the most trusted on-chain Web3 identity tool in the world, used by billions every day. Civic was co-founded in 2015 by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith.
About Anchorage Digital
Anchorage Digital is a regulated crypto platform that provides institutions with integrated financial services and infrastructure solutions. With the first federally chartered crypto bank in the US, Anchorage offers institutions an unparalleled combination of secure custody, regulatory compliance, product breadth, and client service. Founded in 2017, Anchorage is valued at over $3 billion and is backed by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC — Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Anchorage is remote-friendly with offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Learn more at anchorage.com, on Twitter @Anchorage, and LinkedIn.
Media Contacts
Becca Youngs, Civic
press(at)civic(dot)com
Leslie Ankney, Anchorage Digital
press(at)anchorage(dot)com
Media Contact
Jonathan Duran, Melrose PR, (310) 260-7901, jonathan@melrosepr.com
SOURCE Civic Technologies