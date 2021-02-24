GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CCam™ focus, powered by Civicom® Marketing Research Services, was an exhibitor, presenter, and bronze sponsor for the Quirk's Virtual Global Event on February 23 - 25. CCam™ is a lightweight HD 360º plug-and-play solution for conducting in-person research interviews and focus groups. Its omnidirectional camera and mic deliver uncompromised video quality and crystal clear audio despite wearing masks or being seated behind plexiglass - making it the perfect solution for re-starting in-facility research as the new normal continues.
CCam™ was joined by Kantar in presenting a case study entitled "Conducting In-Home Ethnography Creatively in the New Norm,'' that discussed how to successfully conduct in-person product testing during pandemic restrictions, as well as the versatility of CCam™ focus technology, and how it can be adapted for in-home ethnography prototype testing.
Civicom® has been a consistent sponsor and participant at Quirk's Events. The industry expo curates the most comprehensive listing of marketing research-related activities that further innovative practices and empower the industry. This year's Virtual Event introduced the participants to different marketing research suppliers, corporate researchers, and end clients.
As a leading solutions provider for market research professionals all over the globe, Civicom® empowers market researchers through developing innovative technology solutions, such as its telephone and web-enabled market research services, and continues to enhance these solutions from insights and new perspectives gained from transformative events such as the Quirk's Virtual Event.
About Civicom® CCam™ focus HD 360° Camera With Integrated Video Curation Tools
Civicom CCam™ focus is an HD 360º recording and streaming solution for in-person research, ideal for the new safety protocols. A portable plug-and-play solution that can be used from any location, the omnidirectional camera with built-in microphones simultaneously captures a panoramic view as well as a full-face video that adjusts when the speaker changes, fully capturing body language and sentiment. CCam™ focus delivers high definition visuals and superior audio even when the participants are wearing masks or are seated behind plexiglass.
Integrated video curation tools assure video deliverables are generated within minutes for review of key moments. Civicom provides personalized service and support for set-up, troubleshooting, and assistance throughout every session.
This quality focus group solution is part of Civicom® Marketing Research Services group, the global industry leader in facilitating web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups through web-enabled technology.
For more information, email contact@ccamfocus.com or visit https://civicommrs.com/ccamfocus.
Media Contact
Irene Bocca, CCam™ focus, powered by Civicom®, 203-413-2441, irene.bocca@ccamfocus.com
SOURCE CCam™ focus, powered by Civicom®