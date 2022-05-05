Civicom, the global leader in providing web-enabled market research solutions, is set to attend the Pharma Market Research Conference to showcase its technological suite of leading-edge market research tools, including Civicom ThoughtLight® and CCam® focus.
GREENWICH, Conn., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Civicom, the global leader in providing web-enabled market research solutions, is set to attend the Pharma Market Research Conference on May 10-11 as an exhibitor to showcase its technological suite of leading-edge market research tools.
The Pharma Market Research Conference is an annual event that gathers key leaders in the pharmaceutical and market research industries as they offer their expertise on the topics related to pharmaceutical market research.
Civicom® Marketing Research Services will exhibit its capabilities for facilitating healthcare research through its Civicom ThoughtLight® app. This mobile insights app is capable of gathering ethnographic data from respondents in real-time – allowing for instantaneous insights into patient and caregiver experiences, behavior, feedback, and compliance. In addition, Civicom will also showcase CCam® focus, featuring its HD 360° recording and streaming capabilities that enable in-person qualitative research to be combined with remote hybrid moderation and observation.
Civicom joins the many exhibitors in this year's conference to share its experience in helping insights professionals in pharma, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics deal with the obstacles they encounter in conducting their studies. As innovators in digital market research facilitation, Civicom continues to enhance its technological solutions through feedback from industry professionals and experts alike.
About Civicom Marketing Research Services
Civicom Marketing Research Services offers many options to enhance the research process for marketing research professionals. Civicom® is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom® also offers Civicom ChatterBox™, an asynchronous research platform for online communities and bulletin boards, plus the Civicom ThoughtLight® Mobile Insights App, a mobile qualitative tool for collecting richer in-the-moment insights, useful for shopper insights, audio diaries, and patient journeys.
Civicom® operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers, as well as transcription services through TranscriptionWing™, and market research respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™. All of these services are available in Spanish, as well as English, and multiple other languages.
Civicom® Marketing Research Services chooses to be as dynamic as it is innovative; always listening to and acting on clients' ideas and requests as they see fit. This kind of relationship has paved the way for the development and roll-out of new services. To learn more, email Civicom at inquire@civicommrs.com or call +1-203-413-2423.
