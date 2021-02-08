GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Civicom detailed new ways for trial consultants to deliver quality outcomes to clients using online solutions, covering the various approaches that are available now to help alleviate the backlog of jury trials that arose from the Pandemic.
Key concerns were addressed regarding the reliability of conducting mock jury trials online. The webinar delved into the planning necessary for successfully hosting an online mock jury session, the best methods available for those on a time crunch and budget, the limitations and capabilities of online platforms, and the best qualities to look for in a facilitating partner.
Conducting a virtual mock jury trial requires many of the same tools, expertise, and client service support that is required in accomplishing research studies online - an expertise that Civicom has under its belt, facilitating over 35,000 telephone and web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups each year. Through Mock Jury Trials Online, Civicom provides the expertise for the needs of trial consultants to transition their mock jury trials online using tailor-fit tools with technical success.
About Civicom® Mock Jury Trials Online
Civicom® Mock Jury Trials Online is a customizable and reliable solution for conducting live mock jury trials online. The company provides trial consultants, judges, lawyers, attorneys, and other legal experts with a practical alternative to conducting trial simulations for predicting the issues that are going to drive the actual trial verdict. Civicom® Mock Jury Trials Online also supports live jury trials, as well as virtual arbitrations. Civicom's online trial platforms and services are tailored to support the specific requirements of each unique legal project.
Civicom® Mock Jury Trials Online is powered by Civicom CyberFacility®, a secure web platform with features that include webcams, private chat for trial consultants and their clients, flexible content pods that allow for either live video or pre-recorded presentations and depositions, and the ability to link out to any survey tool of choice. CyberFacility® also includes the Civicom® proprietary global audio conferencing technology platform, as well as an in-house state-of-the-art transcription system with flexible delivery timetables and rates.
The roster of services offered also includes live online presentation and breakout rooms with video captioning, video recordings, video clipping and storyboarding tools, survey capabilities, closed captioning, meeting summaries, and multiple language translation.
The Civicom® mock jury trial package also offers the option of ChatterBox®, an online community platform that can be used for self-paced mock trial presentations, questionnaires, and surveys. This self-paced asynchronous online platform enables trial consultants to assess potential influences on juror thinking through a discussion guide and online activities.
The company is a proud sponsor and an active member of the American Society of Trial Consultants. Civicom® was also invited to participate and take an active role in the Online Courtroom Project (OCP) in determining the specific tools and features needed to deliver courts online.
Civicom® is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups worldwide. The company offers an exceptionally high quality of service and full technical support for every aspect of set up and throughout every project. Responsiveness and commitment to its clients set Civicom® apart in the industry. The company lives by its service motto: Your Project Success Is Our Number One Priority.
For more information, visit https://www.civicommrs.com/online-mock-jury-trials/. Or contact tcsupport@civi.com for a live demo.
Media Contact
Irene Bocca, Civicom Mock Jury Trials Online, 203-413-2421, irene.bocca@civi.com
SOURCE Civicom Mock Jury Trials Online