MANHATTAN, Kan., Aug. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CivicPlus, the nation's leader in civic experience technology, has announced it has acquired Municipal Code Corporation (Municode), the largest codifier of legal documents for local governments in the United States and a nationally recognized provider of agenda and meeting management and municipal website design solutions. CivicPlus' acquisition of Municode represents a vital step in its commitment to broaden its portfolio of technology solutions and unifies two innovative, industry-leading, impact-focused, customer-oriented organizations committed to creating positive digital interactions between citizens and their local governments.
According to Brian Rempe, CivicPlus Chief Executive Officer, the acquisition will create a unified technology company with unparalleled experience, innovation capabilities, industry knowledge, and public sector digital transformation expertise.
"From our earliest conversations with the Municode leadership team, we immediately knew that we share a commitment to elevating citizens' perception of local government through positive digital civic experiences," said Rempe. "Together, we will leverage the brightest minds in the gov tech space and our incomparably robust and rapidly growing portfolio to serve our over 7,000 combined customers and the larger local government sector."
Rempe adds that the combined company's leaders will develop a roadmap for aligning Municode's products with its Civic Experience Platform of solutions over the next several months.
Eric Grant, Municode President and Chief Executive Officer says that CivicPlus is the ideal strategic partner to help take the Municode brand to the next level.
"We are thrilled to become part of CivicPlus," said Grant. "Municode has been an established leader in the codification and local government technology space for decades. By unifying our brand with CivicPlus, we will take advantage of the industry expertise, financial strength, and portfolio vision of one of the most rapidly growing and highly respected companies in our space. Perhaps most importantly, we see a valuable alignment in our company cultures and share a commitment to our tremendously talented employees. As a combined organization, we will be in a strong position to continue developing technology solutions that redefine positive local government-citizen experiences."
District Capital Partners served as financial advisor to CivicPlus on the transaction.
Jessica Marabella, CivicPlus, +1 7853231516, marabella@civicplus.com
