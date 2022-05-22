CivicPlus, a leader in public sector integrated technology solutions, has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Optimere, a leading provider of digital compliance, accessibility, and records management solutions. Upon closing, Optimere's ArchiveSocial, Monsido, and NextRequest solutions will be integrated with CivicPlus' comprehensive platform to create a better experience for residents and agencies that serve them.
MANHATTAN, Kan., May 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CivicPlus, a leader in public sector integrated technology solutions, has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Optimere, a leading provider of digital compliance, accessibility, and records management solutions. Upon closing, Optimere's ArchiveSocial, Monsido, and NextRequest solutions will be integrated with CivicPlus' comprehensive platform to create a better experience for residents and agencies that serve them.
Insight Partners will support the Optimere acquisition with an additional equity investment, and certain current Optimere shareholders, including Level Equity, will become investors in CivicPlus. This announcement follows CivicPlus' acquisition of Municode, the largest codifier of legal documents for local governments in the United States and a nationally recognized provider of agenda and meeting management and municipal website design solutions and furthers CivicPlus' mission to become a scaled partner for local government.
According to Brian Rempe, CivicPlus Chief Executive Officer, the acquisition represents an opportunity for CivicPlus to strengthen its support of its public sector customers' transparency, compliance, and accessibility needs.
"CivicPlus is committed to empowering our customers with technology solutions and services that enable them to govern, serve, and operate in ways that foster resident trust and appreciation," said Rempe. "Transparency and compliance are foundational components to interactions that strengthen relationships between public administrations and the people they serve. By adding Optimere's products to our integrated platform, we will help our customers in their goal to make every resident interaction positive, personalized, and frictionless."
Rempe added that, upon closing, the combined company's leaders will develop a roadmap for aligning Optimere's solutions within its Civic Experience Platform.
Ray Carey, Optimere Chief Executive Officer, noted that he is excited about the transaction and the prospect of working and growing with the CivicPlus team. "This is a great next step for our passionate and innovative team members at Optimere," said Carey. "Being able to collaborate with CivicPlus's people and products will lead to tremendous shared learnings and strengthen our ability to be a valuable partner to those entities looking to embrace digital transformation in ways that foster transparency and positive digital interactions."
Shea & Company, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Optimere on the transaction.
About CivicPlus
CivicPlus® delivers technology solutions that enable local governments to optimize the experience they deliver when interacting with residents. Over 7,500 local governments use our solutions when serving their 340 million residents. We deliver the industry's first and only Civic Experience Platform. It enables local governments to drive more revenue, operate more efficiently, and generate positive recognition for the many services they provide every day. For more information, visit civicplus.com.
About Optimere
Optimere is the leading provider of digital compliance, accessibility, and records management solutions that illuminate the path to trusted communications. Optimere has over 6,000 customers globally and is the maker of brands including ArchiveSocial, Monsido, and NextRequest. For more information, visit Optimere.com.
Media Contact
Jessica Marabella, CivicPlus, 1 888-228-2233, marabella@civicplus.com
SOURCE CivicPlus