MANHATTAN, Kan., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CivicPlus®, a leader in integrated technology solutions for local government, today unveiled a next generation version of CivicReady®. The popular mass communications software has been reimagined to meet the changing daily needs of local government communicators, expanding beyond its flagship mass notification capabilities to include internal communication and critical events management, all within one easy-to-use, cloud-based solution.
Demand for multichannel communication systems is on the rise for local governments, particularly post-pandemic, as mass notifications, emergency preparation and communication planning have proved invaluable in keeping communities safe from danger and disasters. With hundreds of local governments already using CivicReady to keep their communities informed, this upgraded version combines tried-and-true functionalities, including automated alerts and integration with FEMA's IPAWS, with a range of enhancements designed to reach citizens and staff faster and more effectively -- before, during and after emergencies strike.
Enhanced features of CivicReady include:
- More automated tools to keep citizens safe and informed
- Multi-lingual collaboration in 100+ languages
- Internal communication capabilities, including polling, auto-routing, and integrated chat
- Mobile-initiated alerts, real-time translation, and geo-fence alerting
- The ability to communicate emergency alerts and time-sensitive routine notifications to citizens in a geographical location without requiring citizen sign up
"One key takeaway from the challenging events of 2020 is that emergency management professionals, public information officers, fire and police chiefs, and city administrators no longer need communication systems just during emergency situations," said Dave O'Reilly, Chief Operating Officer at CivicPlus. "We added internal communication functionality and critical events planning to CivicReady at the request of our many users, and we are proud to now offer the most inclusive and modern emergency communication software on the market."
In addition, CivicReady now enables local governments to access COVID-19 response plans and policies (even when internet access is not available), report and monitor outbreaks and impact, assign and track recovery tasks, and communicate and collaborate with teams and citizens from anywhere.
