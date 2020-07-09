NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During a time of heightened emotions and social unrest, DuJour Media CEO and Founder Jason Binn created, produced, and formed a collaboration through the lens of DuJour's summer magazine and video on DuJour.com. Together, Reverend Al Sharpton and former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly share a commonality and passion aligning them with one vision and one message through a moving tribute titled, "DuJour's State of Mind."
"In the wake of the current climate of social discord, it is exciting we can show that, together, we are bigger than our differences," says Sharpton.
"It's challenging times like these that make us New Yorkers tougher, stronger, and more resilient," adds Kelly. "Now, more than ever, we must put our differences aside and share a common message."
"It was a magical moment to bring together two dear friends of over 30 years who are quintessential New Yorkers with different backgrounds and visions and one unified message," says DuJour Media CEO and Founder, Jason Binn. They love New York.
DuJour Media's "DuJour's State of Mind" featuring Al Sharpton and Ray Kelly can be found here.
DuJour.com Exclusive Video here.
