WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or the "Company") reports record online sales this weekend as civil unrest and widescale looting in cities large and small across the United States drove demand for the Byrna® HD personal security device. The Byrna® HD, which requires no license or permit to own, uses CO2 to fire chemical irritant projectiles containing pepper (OC) and tear gas (CS). These projectiles can incapacitate a would-be assailant for up to 30 minutes by causing temporary blindness and respiratory distress.
Over the last three days (May 30th though June 1st) Byrna received more than $160,000 in online orders compared with sales of $924,000 for the full fiscal year ended November 30, 2019. Byrna's customer service chat line exploded with calls from homeowners and shop owners looking for a non-lethal means of protecting their family and their property amid reports that police departments across the country were overwhelmed and unable to respond on a timely basis.
To keep up with the growing demand for the Byrna HD personal security device, the Company is accelerating plans to bring its U.S. manufacturing facility online by the end of August 2020. The current manufacturing facility in Pretoria South Africa is intended to be used to meet local South African demand as well as international orders while the U.S. facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana will be dedicated to fulfillment of U.S. orders.
About Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYRN)(CSE: BYRN)
Byrna is an emerging non-lethal technology company, specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative less lethal equipment and munitions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® HD personal security device, which looks to be the leading choice in the consumer and private security markets for non-lethal home protection, personal safety, and security.
About the Byrna® HD
The Byrna HD is the Company's first personal security device designed for the consumer and private security markets. The Byrna HD is engineered with patented designs and proprietary parts to provide an effective non-lethal option for home safety and personal security with the form factor of a compact handgun. The Byrna HD is easy to use, with virtually no recoil and can be fitted with a laser or light to facilitate accurate shooting even by non-gun owners. Unlike pepper spray and stun guns or Tasers, it provides a safety zone of 60 feet and comes with multiple easily reloadable magazines that can hold five .68 caliber highly effective payload rounds designed to burst on impact. Payload rounds include the Company's proprietary chemical irritant and pepper rounds designed to burn an assailant's eyes and respiratory system upon contact, and hard kinetic rounds. The Byrna HD is not a "firearm" and does not require a background check but it is subject to certain state and local regulation. Always check local laws before purchasing or travelling with a Byrna HD or other CO2 powered or "pepper spray" type device. To purchase Byrna® products visit the Company's e-commerce store or locate a dealer here.
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "guidance", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "strategy", "target", "intends", "objective", "goal", "understands", "anticipates" and "believes" (and variations of these or similar words) and statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might," "occur" or "be achieved" or "will be taken" (and variations of these or similar expressions). Forward-looking information is also identifiable in statements of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future, such as "providing the Company with", "is currently", "allows/allowing for", "will advance" or "continues to" or other statements that may be stated in the present tense with future implications. All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by this cautionary note.
Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company's expectations of growing demand, plans and timing related to the Company's U.S. manufacturing facility and the anticipated division of responsibility between the U.S. and S.A. manufacturing facilities. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by Byrna at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The material factors or assumptions that Byrna identified and were applied by Byrna in drawing conclusions or making forecasts or projections set out in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the continued availability of funds to implement existing and new manufacturing and marketing plans, competition from existing or new products, interruptions in production or in the Company's ability to deliver products for any reason including interruptions due to parts availability, illness or quarantines, or delays in deliveries or new or expanded shutdowns related to the current civil unrest or to the Coronavirus (including reclassification of or extension of shutdowns to stores selling essential goods) or extended trade halts or embargos that disrupt the production or shipment of parts or finished goods, parts or finished goods product recalls, legal developments that impact the sale of or market for the Company's products or prevent or threaten to prevent the Company's sales, reduced demand due to quarantines, competition, inability to fill orders promptly, increased costs of sales and one time transaction costs whether related to the pandemic or otherwise, negative market response to the Company's products, or any negative events or publicity related to any Company product, spokesperson, announcement or endorsement that negatively impacts the Company's marketing plans or reputation, and the financial and product market conditions and other events including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing civil unrest in the United State. Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency, or other factor materialize, or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Accordingly, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Byrna does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.