RICHMOND, Va., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CivilianCyber, LLC, is developing the first comprehensive and scalable workforce development solution to deliver the next generation of trained cybersecurity professionals. The company, in partnership with Old Dominion University, was awarded a grant from the Coastal Virginia Center for Cyber Innovation (COVA CCI) to determine how to effectively automate the match of candidates to cyber jobs and associated training using Artificial Intelligence, analytics and novel data collection methodologies. With this grant CivilianCyber is being acknowledged as a critical contributor to the center's mission of establishing Virginia as a global leader in secure cyber physical systems and expanding the Commonwealth's cybersecurity talent pipeline.
"CivilianCyber's goal is to achieve equitable access to opportunity in cybersecurity career fields while positioning the region at the forefront of cybersecurity workforce development expertise," said Deri Amason-Draper of Old Dominion University's Virginia Modeling, Analysis, and Simulation Center.
The company has also received support from the Department of Defense for their workforce program and is planning to have a market ready solution ready later this year.
Bobby Keener CEO of CivilianCyber said, "We are really pleased to be partnering with great organizations like ODU, COVA and DoD to address this critical workforce gap. The need for trained cybersecurity professionals has only intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic and we look forward to being a part of the economic and employment recovery effort."
About CivilianCyber
CivilianCyber LLC, a subsidiary of Coronet Technology Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2018. The CivilianCyber suite of cybersecurity solutions form the foundation of a virtual, citizen-centric cyber readiness and workforce optimization strategy, allowing organizations to respond to threats with greater certainty and velocity, while delivering a higher degree of protection and measurable cost savings. The CivilianCyber leadership team has deep experience serving large local, state, and federal government agencies; the national intelligence community; and corporate clients in the retail, technology, telecom, healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing business sectors. Learn more at https://www.civiliancyber.com.
Contact
Walter Galler
Chief Digital Officer
walter@civiliancyber.com
(904) 703-7625