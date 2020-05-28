LONDON and ENCINO, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, its wholly owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, and the Copyright Licensing Agency (CLA) jointly announced the release of License Plus Document Delivery, a digital tool for the acquisition of scientific literature and verification of associated copyright permissions designed for the UK National Health Service (NHS).
CLA's License Plus Document Delivery tool offers NHS users a quicker and easier way to order and retrieve scientific journal articles from Research Solutions and the British Library, along with a central searchable repository of all content ordered under NHS's CLA License Plus service.
"Through its Article Galaxy platform, Research Solutions was already providing easy order options and a central content library to its customers, making them the ideal partner for developing this tool," says James Bennett, CLA Head of Rights & Licensing. "We are delighted to be able to introduce this new service, which adds tangible value and streamlines healthcare provision for NHS bodies."
License Plus Document Delivery gives NHS scientists and health practitioners at all NHS locations streamlined access to medical research in digital formats. Key features include:
- Fast, automated access to a journal article's version of record
- Custom branding with built-in copyright compliance mechanisms
- Pre-configured indicators showing availability of articles
- Integration of CLA license terms with service components
- Full usage and content reporting for journal articles accessed
"We are honored to partner with CLA to increase research efficiency across the UK's largest health and hospital system," says Scott Ahlberg, Chief Operations Officer at Research Solutions. "With License Plus Document Delivery, NHS users can spend less time on literature acquisition tasks and more time on what matters most to their patients: invaluable health research and discovery."
Article Galaxy, an award-winning and robust SaaS platform for on-demand document delivery powered by Research Solutions, provides research-driven organizations with one-click access to scientific journal articles, along with advanced literature search and reference management tools.
For more information, contact an Article Galaxy expert or nhs@cla.co.uk.
About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research. Its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, Inc., simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, Reprints Desk's cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com
About CLA
The Copyright Licensing Agency (CLA) is the recognised UK collective rights licensing body for text and images from book, journal and magazine content. We provide rights, content and licensing services to customers in the academic, professional and public sectors. We perform collective licensing on behalf of the Authors' Licensing and Collecting Society Ltd. (ALCS) and the Publishers' Licensing Society Ltd. (PLS) and other copyright owners. With streamlined workflow systems and over 30 years' experience in our core markets, we're uniquely positioned to help our customers access, copy and share the content they need. And make sure copyright owners are paid the royalties they are due. We're a leading member of the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations (IFRRO) and the Alliance for Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit www.cla.co.uk/.
