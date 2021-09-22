Makes Touchless Claims A Reality™

Makes Touchless Claims A Reality™

 By Claim Genius

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re, a leading wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, and Claim Genius, a global Insurtech providing computer vision AI solutions to insurance carriers announced today announced their strategic partnership to bring real-time AI damage assessment and estimation platform to bring more efficiency to motor claims

Swiss Re and Claim Genius announced today their strategic partnership to bring more efficiency to motor claims.

Quoting Swiss Re's Global P&C Head Pranav Pasricha, "Swiss Re Solutions aims to deliver world leading claims management capabilities to its Cedant clients helping them lower settlement time and costs, while making the post-accident process fast, fair and frictionless for consumers. Our partnership with Claims Genius helps unlock our global data and tech assets to deliver world leading accuracy and speed in auto-claims damage assessments. Insurers will be able to use our 'Smart Claims' platform to transform their claims process into a 100% automated photo-based damage assessment, delivering reliable loss estimations in a matter of minutes with improved FNOL intake, triage, assessor productivity and settlement variability".

"By adopting Computer Vision & AI technology Insurance industry is seeing huge upside in efficiency & cost savings. At Claim Genius we are continually innovating our AI platform with image & Video base analysis enabling the end-to-end automation for the motor claims.," said Raj Pofale, Founder & CEO "Our vision is to make touchless claims a reality and our customers across the globe are very happy to see that our technology is enabling them for 100% digitization of their claims process. I am excited to see that Swiss Re believes in our technology and taking it to all their European customers."

About Claim Genius (www.claimgenius.com)

Claim Genius, Inc. is a rapidly emerging global InsurTech leader of AI-based claims solutions advancing the automotive industry based in Iselin, New Jersey, USA with development centers in Nagpur & Hyderabad, India. Our patent-pending artificial intelligence image analysis and predictive analytics provides an instant damage assessment, condition, and damage estimate from uploaded videos or photos through our easy-to-use FNOL mobile app technology. Claim Genius's mission is to reduce claims processing time, increase companies' profitability, and revolutionize the claims experience for customers worldwide. Claim Genius Makes Touchless Claims A Reality.

Media Inquiries:

Mike MacDonald

Chief Operating Officer

mike@claimgenius.com | 732-546-3809

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/claim-genius-and-swiss-re-announce-strategic-partnership-for-global-ai-claim-solution-301382019.html

SOURCE Claim Genius

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.