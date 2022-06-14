Increase in demand for automation and surge in need for claims automation software for faster and intuitive access to claims data records have boosted the demand for global claims processing software market.
PORTLAND, Ore., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, 'Claims Processing Software Market By Component (Software, Services), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), End User (Insurance Companies, Insurance Intermediaries, Agents and Brokers, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.' As per the report, the global claims processing software industry was accounted for $33.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $73.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Major determinants of the market growth
Increase in demand for automation and surge in need for claims automation software for faster and intuitive access to claims data records have boosted the demand for global claims processing software market. However, startup cost of purchasing necessary insurance claim management software hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of claims processing software by insurance firms in developing countries would open lucrative opportunities in the future.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 211 Pages) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7299
COVID-19 Scenario:
- The Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the market as consumers of health insurance and general insurance demanded claim settlement due to business losses and health issues.
- This sudden surge in claim settlement increased the demand for claim processing software in order to save time and effort of employees.
The software segment dominated the market
By component, the software segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global claims processing software market. This is attributed to the fact that claims processing software eliminates the need for manual methods altogether and it reduces errors, saves time, and increases the accuracy of the data. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period, as they centralize all the information related to a claim in a secure, cloud-based system and works directly with internal team & policyholders.
Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Claims Processing Software Market at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7299?reqfor=covid
The commercial and industrial segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030
By enterprise size, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030, as it helps the insurance companies to process accurate data, offer better service, and improve customer satisfaction. However, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global claims processing software market, as they intend to keep operating costs low to maximize profits through business automation.
North America held the lion's share
By region, the global claims processing software market across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market, owing to rapid adoption of digital services to handle claims of customers. However, market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of claim processing software to boost business efficiency, lower compliance risk exposure, and increase bureaucratic efficiency of the organization.
Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7299
Major Market Players
- A1 Enterprise
- Duck Creek Technologies
- FINEOS
- Hyland Software, Inc.
- Hawksoft, Inc.
- HIPPAsuite
- Newgen Software Technologies Limited
- Pegasystems Inc.
- Quick Silver
- VENTIV TECHNOLOGY
Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.
Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial
Similar Reports:
Personal Finance Software Market to Garner $1.58 Billion By 2027
Credit Rating Software Market to Reach $1.92 Billion By 2030
Banking Encryption Software Market Projected to Hit $4.98 Billion By 2030
Financial Planning Software Market Projected to Reach $16.9 Billion By 2031
Cryptocurrency Market Expected to Grow $4.94 Billion By 2030
Buy Now Pay Later Market Estimated to Attain $3.98 Trillion By 2030
Automated Teller Machine Market to Reach $30.50 Billion By 2027
Cyber Insurance Market Projected to Grow $28.60 Billion By 2026
Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:
Loan Compliance Management Software Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030
Portfolio Management Software Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/claims-processing-software-market-to-garner-73-0-billion-globally-by-2030-at-8-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301567369.html
SOURCE Allied Market Research