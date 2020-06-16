SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari, the revenue operations leader, announced today it successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II examination with zero exceptions. This independent audit conducted by A-LIGN validates that Clari's security practices and controls meet the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Principles and Criteria for System and Organization Control. SOC 2 Type II report demonstrates Clari's ability to not only implement critical security policies but also prove compliance over an extended period of time.
"The integrity, confidentiality and privacy of our customer data is a top priority for us. Achieving SOC 2 Type II with zero exemptions reinforces Clari's focus on information security, and further validates our commitment to protecting all customer data in accordance with stringent industry standards and best practices," said Venkat Rangan, CTO of Clari. "In addition to SOC 2 compliance, Clari is continuing to make enhancements to its infrastructure by adding layers of redundancy and monitoring to ensure platform availability for its customers."
In addition to SOC 2 Type II certification, Clari is also ISO27001 certified and is compliant with HIPAA standards, as well as the requirements of the EU-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield, the GDPR, and CCPA.
About Clari
Clari helps revenue teams streamline operations, improve predictability and be more efficient by using AI and automation to create full funnel accountability across the entire revenue operation. Clari is used by hundreds of sales, marketing and customer success teams at leading companies including Qualtrics, Workday, Adobe, Dropbox, and Okta to drive pipeline, improve productivity, forecast revenue and reduce churn. Clari harvests and analyzes activity signals from dozens of different business systems, including email, calendar, CRM, marketing automation, and others to transform the revenue operation to be more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit Clari.com and follow us on Linkedin.