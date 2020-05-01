SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari, the revenue operations leader, today announced the appointment of Laura MacKinnon as Chief People Officer. With more than 20 years of experience building and leading people organizations at high-tech firms including Yahoo!, Logitech, Coupa Software and Electronic Arts, Laura will lead the company's people experience, operations and talent acquisition functions across Clari's Sunnyvale and Bengaluru offices.
"We've always been laser focused on talent development, employee engagement, and enhancing our culture because it's our people who make our company truly great," said Andy Byrne. "Not only does Laura have the experience to continue to foster and grow our employee-centric culture, but she also has the business acumen to support our company's business goals and long-term growth."
Most recently, Laura served as Chief People Officer at SignalFx (acquired by Splunk) where she more than doubled the organization to over 300 employees and led the company's People Operations, Talent, and Facilities teams. Previously, she was the Vice President of People, Places & Culture at UserTesting where she drove all aspects of the company's People strategy and led strategic programs for enhancing the corporate culture and improving employee performance. Prior to that, she held executive leadership positions at Coupa Software, Logitech, Opsware, and Yahoo!.
"Clari has built a company culture based on trust, transparency, inclusion, and continuous learning—and it's clear by their reputation and success in the industry," said MacKinnon. "I am thrilled to join the Clari family and look forward to leading this remarkable team through its next phase of growth."
About Clari
Clari helps revenue teams streamline operations, improve predictability, and be more efficient by using AI and automation to create full funnel accountability across the entire revenue operation. Clari is used by hundreds of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at leading companies including Qualtrics, Workday, Adobe, Dropbox, and Okta to drive pipeline, improve productivity, forecast revenue, and reduce churn. Clari harvests and analyzes activity signals from dozens of different business systems, including email, calendar, CRM, marketing automation, and others to transform the revenue operation to be more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit Clari.com and follow us on Linkedin.