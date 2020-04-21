SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari, the revenue operations leader, today announced it has been recognized across multiple categories on G2's Best Software 2020 lists, including Top 100 Software Products, Top 100 Fastest Growing Products, Top 50 Products for Mid-Market, Top 50 Products for Enterprise and Top 50 Products for Sales. Known as "The People's Choice Awards" for tech companies, G2's Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on reviews from real users.
"Our goal has always been to help companies transform their revenue operations to be more connected, efficient, and predictable — and this is now more important than ever as we all search for revenue confidence," said Kurt Leafstrand, VP Products, Clari. "We are grateful for this recognition from our customers, who inspire us to do more to help them instrument and control their revenue process — from top of funnel engagement through sales execution to renewals and customer expansion."
G2 produced these lists based on data from over 1M authentic, verified customer reviews, spanning across 77,381 software products. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2019 and March 3, 2020, and are vetted by G2 staff to ensure legitimacy.
"This isn't a subjective list based on a few peoples' opinions," said G2 CEO Godard Abel. "With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of products and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list."
This recognition comes on the heels of two product and service announcements designed to help customers gain the revenue confidence they need in today's climate. Just last week, Clari introduced the Revenue Confidence Assessment, a service designed to help revenue teams understand the potential impact of COVID-19, and identify ways to mitigate risks to their business. Earlier this month, Clari also released Adaptive Revenue Metrics, a solution that gives revenue leaders a real-time view of key revenue health indicators in order to quickly assess risk and formulate game plans that impact the bottom line.
Read authentic reviews from Clari users on G2 and schedule time with a Clari revenue expert here.
About Clari
Clari helps revenue teams streamline operations, improve predictability and be more efficient by using AI and automation to create full funnel accountability across the entire revenue operation. Clari is used by hundreds of sales, marketing and customer success teams at leading companies including Qualtrics, Workday, Adobe, Dropbox, and Okta to drive pipeline, improve productivity, forecast revenue and reduce churn. Clari harvests and analyzes activity signals from dozens of different business systems, including email, calendar, CRM, marketing automation, and others to transform the revenue operation to be more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit Clari.com and follow us on Linkedin.