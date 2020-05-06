SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari, the revenue operations leader, today announced it has been named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for a second consecutive year. The recognition underscores Clari's commitment to cultivating a workplace based on trust, transparency, inclusivity, and continuous learning.
"Culture is the cornerstone of Clari's success. It's about shared values, teamwork, integrity, and always striving to do the best job possible for your peers and customers," said Andy Byrne, CEO of Clari. "Clarians live and work by these principles, even in the face of the challenges of COVID-19. This award is a tribute to their passion, drive and ironclad work ethic."
Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. magazine singled out 395 finalists for this year's list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data to rank all the nominees.
"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. magazine Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."
The recognition follows the appointment of human resources veteran Laura McKinnon as Chief People Officer. Laura brings more than 20 years of experience building and leading people organizations at high-tech firms including Yahoo!, Logitech, Coupa and Electronic Arts. Laura will be responsible for leading the company's people experience, operations and acquisition functions across Clari's Sunnyvale and Bengaluru offices.
About Clari
Clari helps revenue teams streamline operations, improve predictability and be more efficient by using AI and automation to create full funnel accountability across the entire revenue operation. Clari is used by hundreds of sales, marketing and customer success teams at leading companies including Qualtrics, Workday, Adobe, Dropbox, and Okta to drive pipeline, improve productivity, forecast revenue and reduce churn. Clari harvests and analyzes activity signals from dozens of different business systems, including email, calendar, CRM, marketing automation, and others to transform the revenue operation to be more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit Clari.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.