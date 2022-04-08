ClarisHealth, the leading provider of a payment integrity and FWA technology platform for health plans and payers, appears on the Financial Times list for the first time with 50% growth rate
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClarisHealth, the leading provider of a payment integrity and FWA technology platform for health plans, announced today it has been recognized as part of The Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022. This prestigious award is presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
Out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only 500 firms were awarded in the list. ClarisHealth is ecstatic to be recognized as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022, ranking No. 251 with a CAGR of 50-percent between 2017 and 2020.
"We are grateful to our health plan clients that have embraced a new way of addressing payment integrity and FWA challenges with our technology platform Pareo®," says ClarisHealth CEO Jeff McNeese. "Our rapid growth is due entirely to them, our shared commitment to rooting out the billions of dollars in wasted healthcare spending, and our fantastic staff that help us fulfill this mission every day."
The FT The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies, now in its third year, is comprised of the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. The full list of 500 companies was published online on April 5, 2022, and can currently be viewed on the FT website along with the full methodology of the ranking.
This award caps a run of recognition ClarisHealth has received as a result of hypergrowth. Just this year, the company ranked as one of the top-ten Largest Healthcare IT Companies in Nashville, was honored on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022, and ranked on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list as the fastest growing private company in Tennessee.
About ClarisHealth
ClarisHealth, an Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company and recognized as a "major contender" in payment integrity by Everest Group, is the answer to the health plan industry's siloed solutions and traditional models for identification and overpayment recovery services. ClarisHealth provides health plans and payers with total visibility into payment integrity operations through its proprietary, A.I.-powered cost containment technology platform Pareo®. Pareo enables health plans to maximize cost avoidance and recoveries at the most optimized cost for a 15x return on their software investment. For more information, please visit http://www.clarishealth.com.
