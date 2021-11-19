NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClarisHealth today announced it ranked No. 462 on the https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/topics/north-america-technology-fast-500.html [Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ __title__ ], a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. ClarisHealth, leading provider of an integrated payment integrity and anti-fraud technology platform for health plans and payers, grew 240% during this period.
ClarisHealth's chief executive officer, Jeff McNeese, credits their dedicated team of experts, collaborative approach with clients, and unique technology platform Pareo® with the company's 240% revenue growth. He said, "This prestigious ranking is made possible by our incredible team working together to innovate and serve our clients. This level of growth proves that our advanced payment integrity technology platform is transforming the industry. Our journey is only beginning."
"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/profiles/psilverglate.html [Paul Silverglate __title__ ], vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."
"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/profiles/christie-simons.html [Christie Simons __title__ ], partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."
This is ClarisHealth's first year ranking on the prestigious list. Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.
About ClarisHealth
ClarisHealth, an Inc. 5000 company and recognized as a "major contender" in payment integrity by Everest Group, is the answer to the health plan industry's siloed solutions and traditional models for identification and overpayment recovery services. ClarisHealth provides health plans and payers with total visibility into payment integrity operations through its proprietary, A.I.-powered cost containment technology platform Pareo®. Pareo enables health plans to maximize cost avoidance and recoveries at the most optimized cost for a 10x return on their software investment. For more information, please visit http://www.clarishealth.com.
About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
