NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Benefit Solutions today announced it has been named a 2020 Top 10 Cloud Solution Provider by HR Tech Outlook magazine. Clarity is among an elite group of companies that will be featured in the Cloud Solution Providers special edition of HR Tech Outlook magazine next month.
"We are pleased to announce Clarity Benefit Solutions is one of the Top 10 Cloud Solution Providers - 2020," said Hanna Wilson, Managing Editor of HR Tech Outlook. "This recognition is a testament to great technology, innovative products and world-class service that Clarity Benefit Solutions provides to empower brokers, employers, and consumers."
Clarity Benefit Solutions brings a simply smarter approach to benefits administration by combining all of its offerings into one platform. By offering cloud-based software and backing it with skilled customer service, the company makes life easier for everyone involved.
"We know benefits can be confusing. Managing multiple benefit programs and multiple HR platforms can be overwhelming and time-consuming for HR professionals," said Bill Catuzzi, founder and chief executive officer, Clarity Benefit Solutions. "That's why we tirelessly focus on ensuring our Ready for Life solutions replace frustration with innovation. Our state-of-the-art programs and tools are able to be tailored to the unique needs of our clients, so they are easy-to-use. And, most importantly, all our solutions are supported by a dedicated service team with years of industry experience."
Clarity's Ready for Life platform provides employees with a customized enrollment experience and decision-making support tools that take the guesswork out of benefits shopping. Read more about how the platform automates the HR process in the HR Tech Outlook article.
About Clarity Benefit Solutions
Clarity Benefit Solutions combines ingenuity and technology to create thoughtful new ways for consumers to get the most from their benefits. New ways to save time and money. New ways to provide peace of mind. New ways to be Ready for Life. At Clarity, we are Simply Smarter.
