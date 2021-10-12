Clarity Rolls Out Node-S 2, an Exciting First-of-its-kind Platform for Air Quality Monitoring. New Add-on Modules Expand the Range of Measurement Capabilities to Include Wind Direction, Ozone and Black Carbon. Clarity add-on modules created in collaboration with 2B Technologies on Ozone Module for FEM-quality ozone measurement, and with AethLabs on Black Carbon Module. First-of-its-kind air quality monitoring platform for scalable air quality measurements you can trust. https://www.clarity.io/ (PRNewsfoto/Clarity Movement Co.)