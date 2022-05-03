Kohler Co. part of consortium that won Ofwat's "Water Breakthrough Challenge"
KOHLER, Wis., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A first-of-its-kind project to remove carbon from biogas engine exhaust and turn it into eco-friendly products to reduce net carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was recently named a winner of Ofwat's second Water Breakthrough Challenge. Ofwat is the body responsible for economic regulation of the privatized water and sewerage industry in England.
Clarke Energy (Liverpool, UK), a division of Kohler Co. – a leader in engines, generators and clean energy solutions – is one of the partners within the selected consortium to further develop this project.
The CHP Exhaust Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CECCU) project is a collaboration of leading companies in the water sector, partnering an innovative technology provider, a proven project management company and strong academic institution for input for the life cycle analysis. The English and Welsh water regulator has awarded £1,138,947 to Clarke Energy and £3,189,530 in total to the partnership of Severn Trent Water, CCM, Brunel University, United Utilities, Southern Water and Scottish Water.
This project will trial first-of-a-kind technology at a Severn Trent Water site in Derby, UK to remove the carbon from CHP exhaust and turn it into eco-friendly products that have a variety of uses. In addition, the project will confirm further carbon savings associated with replacing intensively mined natural resources with an environmentally friendlier Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (eco-PCC) from the captured CO2.
The demonstration facility is anticipated to recover 85-95% of carbon dioxide from the biogas engine's exhaust and net reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
"We are delighted to have been selected to deliver this innovative carbon capture and conversion system with our long-term valued customer Severn Trent," said Alex Marshall, Group Director - Clarke Energy. "Biogas engines provide renewable electricity and heat at sites across the world. With the addition of a carbon capture system, we achieve the net effect of reducing carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere which is important for our children's future."
"Kohler has been an energy resilience leader for more than 100 years," said Brian Melka, President – Kohler Power Group. "As we forge a cleaner, more sustainable future in distributed energy solutions and power resiliency, we continue to push the boundaries on technology. We are proud to have our Clarke Energy team, a leader in renewable power generation, as part of a consortium that is innovating solutions within the water and energy space."
The second Water Breakthrough Challenge is part of a series of innovation competitions made possible by Ofwat's £200m Water Innovation Fund. It is delivered by Nesta Challenges, Arup and Isle Utilities. The fund helps stimulate new innovations, enabling the water sector to better meet the evolving needs of customers, society and the environment.
About Clarke Energy
Clarke Energy, a KOHLER Company, is a leader in the engineering, design, installation and long-term maintenance of gas engine-based power plants. The company is an authorised distributor for INNIO Jenbacher gas engines in 28 countries. Clarke Energy employs over 1,200 staff and has over 7.4 GW of Jenbacher gas engines installed globally, 1.4GW of which is from biogas, a renewable fuel.
About Kohler Power
A global force in power solutions since 1920, Kohler manufactures engines and complete power systems, including generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The business is committed to reliable, leading edge power-generation products, clean energy solutions, as well as comprehensive after-sale support. For more details, please visit kohlerpower.com
