NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Claro Analytics, the leading Labor Market Analytics platform, today announces the immediate availability of Job Seeking Sonar™, a free tool that helps recruiters and HR professionals connect with potential candidates on LinkedIn, the world's largest social network for job seekers, professionals and businesses.
Job Seeking Sonar is one of the most popular features within Claro's Enterprise Labor Market Analytics platform. The company has built a limited version of this patent-pending technology and is making it available for free in the Google Chrome store. More than 2.2 million recruiters who use LinkedIn can leverage the Job Seeking Sonar extension to connect with potential candidates and fill their open jobs faster.
Michael Wolford, Sourcing Manager at Twitter commented, "Once I saw Job Seeking Sonar, I knew that recruiting would be changed forever." He added, "It enables me to follow people I'm interested in sourcing for difficult to fill positions, and it notifies me when they become passive job seekers so that I can contact them before my competition.
According to a Forbes article, "A record 4 million people quit their jobs in April alone, according to the U.S. Labor Department. Meanwhile, U.S. job openings are soaring — reaching a whopping 9.2 million in May." Also, Monster Worldwide's latest poll indicates a shocking 95 percent of workers are considering quitting their job to find a new one.
At the same time, recruiting new employees or contingent workers has never been harder for companies, who are struggling to fill vacancies as the unemployment rate drops below 5.8%. HR and Recruiting departments are understaffed and the traditional approach of posting jobs and waiting for applicants is simply not working. Businesses are turning to Artificial Intelligence and other automation to help reduce time to fill critical positions while the available workforce continues to shrink.
"Recruiters waste a lot of time contacting potential candidates that are neither interested nor available, and they have no sustainable strategies for how to recruit Diverse talent," said Michael Beygelman, Claro Analytics Founder and CEO. Mr. Beygelman added, "Claro built Job Seeking Sonar to help recruiters know which candidates to contact, and most importantly when, so they can connect with them before the competition."
Job Seeking Sonar is currently available for free in the Google Chrome store, and you can learn more about Claro by visiting our website at https://claroanalytics.com.
Claro's mission is to organize all the world's workforce-related information, and to make it easily accessible so that organizations can make more strategic decisions about talent. Claro's innovative Labor Market Analytics platform is helping organizations that hire both professional and hourly workers with strategic initiatives like employee retention, diversity talent market mapping, workforce supply and demand planning, competitive talent benchmarking and real-time salary information.
