MIRAMAR, Fla., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading technology services company, announced today that its Remote Workforce Services solution has been named a 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award winner by TMC, a global integrated media company.
Presented by TMCnet, the TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award honors available products that help ensure remote workers have access to the same communications and other corporate resources as they would in the office. Whether they are adjusting to new teleworking environments during the COVID-19 pandemic, or had previously adopted technologies in response to an already existing remote workforce trend, the products and services from winners of the 2020 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will enable businesses to effectively support their mobile and remote workforces.
"Our customers are scrambling to rapidly transition to work-at-home models," said Jorge Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer at Claro Enterprise Solutions. "Our Remote Workforce Services solution is designed to provide a tailored approach to address the specific requirements a business faces around connectivity, collaboration, support and security."
About Remote Workforce Services
Remote Workforce Services include deployment, maintenance and repair of desktop and mobile devices, as well as comprehensive suites of connectivity, collaboration and security tools. Flexible wireless data and phone plans and eSIM-based remote connectivity solutions provide essential capacity and resiliency.
"The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award recognizes the best and the most innovative products that this industry has to offer. Claro Enterprise Solutions has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of Teleworking Solutions industry through its Remote Workforce Services," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Congratulations to the entire team at Claro Enterprise Solutions for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of Teleworking."
The 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine's online news portal.
About Claro Enterprise Solutions
Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC is a global technology services company that provides proven, tailored solutions and a seamless customer experience to help businesses evolve and adapt to constant change. The company has two decades of experience across 25 countries and focuses on continually developing new approaches to enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. From digital innovation to streamlined operations, from enhanced security to guaranteed reliability, our products and services help businesses run better, faster and more efficiently.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visitwww.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet
