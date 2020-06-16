MIRAMAR, Fla., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading technology services company, today announced that it has been named a Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute partner by Microsoft for its Miami peering location.
"As a Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute partner, we are able to provide our customers significantly enhanced services through streamlined access to Microsoft's global Cloud resources," said Jorge Rodriguez, President and CEO of Claro Enterprise Solutions. "In addition, the Miami facility provides a critical link that expands our network capabilities throughout the Americas."
Azure ExpressRoute locations are globally distributed entry points to Microsoft's network. As an ExpressRoute partner, Claro Enterprise Solutions can offer customers the robust and dedicated functionality of private Cloud solutions, along with the flexibility and cost savings of public Cloud models. Specific customer benefits include private and dedicated connectivity with SLAs and often greatly reduced latency and jitter.
By virtue of its geographic location, moreover, the Miami peering location enhances connectivity between Claro Enterprise Solutions' North American network infrastructure and network resources in LatAm. This will significantly expand the functionality Claro Enterprise Solutions can offer its multinational customers.
To become an Azure ExpressRoute Partner, Claro Enterprise Solutions underwent a rigorous review process that included assessments of existing networking capabilities, resources and volumes, as well as extensive trials running a series of end-to-end tests to validate key customer scenarios prior to onboarding customers. The testing covered Microsoft Peering and Private Peering, and included (but was not limited to) ICMP pings, file copies, throughput/bandwidth tests, Azure Blob Storage test and connectivity to Microsoft 365 services.
"Becoming a Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute partner represents an important milestone in our evolution as a global IT and network services provider," said Rodriguez. "From multi-national enterprises aiming for growth to mid-size organizations seeking to enhance their competitiveness, our customer base will benefit from the improved functionality and expanded resources this partnership enables."
About Claro Enterprise Solutions
Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC is a global technology services company that provides proven, tailored solutions and a seamless customer experience to help businesses evolve and adapt to constant change. The company has two decades of experience across 25 countries and focuses on continually developing new approaches to enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. From digital innovation to streamlined operations, from enhanced security to guaranteed reliability, our products and services help businesses run better, faster and more efficiently.
Media Contact:
Alex Kozlov
alex.kozlov@usclaro.com
954-498-0932