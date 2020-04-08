NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the global leader in industrial cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Udi Bar Sela as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Grant Geyer as Chief Product Officer (CPO). The additions strengthen the company's executive ranks during a period of rapid growth as it continues to uniquely bridge the cybersecurity gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) environments.
"Udi and Grant bring exceptional leadership capabilities that will be pivotal in the next stage of Claroty's rapid growth, as we continue to innovate on our platform and expand our global customer base," said Thorsten Freitag, CEO of Claroty. "This is the best time to join Claroty as, now more than ever, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators are converging their IT and OT processes and technologies to improve availability, safety, and reliability. It's great to strengthen our team during this exciting time for the company."
Bar Sela is responsible for all aspects of Claroty's corporate finance, financial planning, strategic growth planning, and accounting. He has 20 years of financial leadership experience in both public and private technology companies in Israel and the United States. Most recently, Udi served as Chief Accounting Officer at Ormat (NYSE: ORA) and prior to that, he was CFO at Advanced Vision Technology (AVT). During his years in Silicon Valley, he held several executive and senior finance level positions, including CFO at Tigo Energy, Vice President Finance at Soraa, and Division Head of Finance at Zoran Corporation. Bar Sela holds a B.A. in Economics and Accounting from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and an M.B.A. from Tel Aviv University.
"I believe that Claroty is playing a market-changing role in how organizations are evolving to better secure their critical infrastructure and production environments," Bar Sela said. "I am thrilled to have joined the team at this breakaway moment in Claroty's trajectory and am excited to lead the company as it grows financially and strategically."
In his capacity of Chief Product Officer, Geyer is responsible for developing and executing Claroty's product strategy. He has had a successful career as an operator in the cybersecurity industry for over 20 years. Most recently, he worked as an Executive-in-Residence at Scale Venture Partners, where he assisted the firm in analyzing cybersecurity markets and ventures. Prior to his work with Scale, Geyer held the role of Senior Vice President of Products for RSA, responsible for both traditional and SaaS product offerings. Prior to RSA, Geyer served as Vice President at Symantec, which he joined through its acquisition of Riptech. Earlier in his career, Geyer served as a Military Intelligence officer for the U.S. Army. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and an M.S. in Engineering Management from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.
"In my tenure in the cybersecurity industry, I haven't seen a market segment where the threat environment represents such an existential risk to how we live our lives as it does in industrial cybersecurity and critical infrastructure," Geyer said. "No company is better positioned to converge IT and OT security solutions than Claroty. I am honored to lead such an experienced and passionate team as we build to address our customers' current critical needs, as well as innovate for the future of industrial cybersecurity."
Claroty improves the availability, safety, and reliability of OT assets and networks within industrial enterprises and critical infrastructure. The Claroty Platform provides comprehensive OT asset and network visibility, segmentation, vulnerability management, threat detection, risk assessment, and Secure Remote Access (SRA) capabilities — all within a single, agentless solution. Unique to Claroty, SRA provides a single, secure, and clientless interface through which all external users connect prior to performing software upgrades, periodic maintenance, and other support activities on assets within OT networks. This is all enriched by the company's award-winning OT security research department.
For more information about Claroty, please request a demo.
About Claroty
Claroty bridges the industrial cybersecurity gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) environments. Organizations with highly automated production sites and factories that face significant security and financial risk especially need to bridge this gap. Armed with Claroty's converged IT/OT solutions, these enterprises and critical infrastructure operators can leverage their existing IT security processes and technologies to improve the availability, safety, and reliability of their OT assets and networks seamlessly and without requiring downtime or dedicated teams. The result is more uptime and greater efficiency across business and production operations.
Backed and adopted by leading industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed on all seven continents globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has received $100 million in funding since being launched by the famed Team8 foundry in 2015. For more information, visit www.claroty.com.
Contact:
Dave Heffernan
Shift PR for Claroty
claroty@shiftcomm.com
617.779.1839