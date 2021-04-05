ROCKY HILL, Conn., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarus Commerce, the only company solely focused on building, managing and optimizing customizable premium loyalty programs for retailers, today announced it was named a contender in The Forrester Wave™ Loyalty Solutions, Q2 2021.
To determine the results, Forrester analysts carefully researched, analyzed and scored the top loyalty solutions providers. Clarus was among 14 loyalty solutions companies to be evaluated based on current offering, strategy and market presence. Forrester identified Clarus Commerce as a "Contender" while noting the company "has built a niche loyalty technology and services business, and articulates a strong case for premium programs."
According to the report, "Clarus has exhibited steady revenue growth and increased its client base in 2020 by 18% - a testament to the value of loyalty marketing during the pandemic." Further, analysts concluded that "services star as Clarus Commerce's primary strength reflected in its nearly 100% client retention for each of the last three years." Clarus received a 5/5 rating in six criteria: testing and optimization, strategy and analytics services, program management services, creative services, client retention and growth.
"Clarus Commerce is proud to be named in the latest Loyalty Solutions Forrester Wave™," said Tom Caporaso, CEO of Clarus. "We are devoted to retaining strong and valuable relationships with our clients and strive to create premium loyalty programs that cater to their unique business needs. Our intentional focus on relationship building sets us up for success in 2021 and we're excited for what the future holds."
To learn more about Clarus Commerce, please visit https://www.claruscommerce.com/
About Clarus Commerce
Clarus Commerce—where customer loyalty meets subscription revenue—is the only company solely focused on building, managing and optimizing customizable premium loyalty programs for retailers. The company provides the full suite of services needed for a successful loyalty program, which includes the technology platform, client services, strategy, creative, marketing, analytics, IT and operations. Clarus Commerce was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rocky Hill, Connecticut. For more information, please visit http://www.claruscommerce.com.
Media Contact
Amanda Vassall, Walker Sands, 6304538632, amanda.vassall@walkersands.com
SOURCE Clarus Commerce