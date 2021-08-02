ROCKY HILL, Conn., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarus Commerce, the only company solely focused on building, managing and optimizing customizable premium loyalty programs for retailers, today announced its inclusion in Forrester's Now Tech: Promotions And Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021 report.
The Forrester report identified a diverse set of vendors varying by size, functionality, geography, and vertical market focus to help marketing and digital professionals understand the value they can expect from a promotions and offer management provider and how to best select one based on size and functionality. Clarus Commerce was recognized alongside 14 other midsized promotions and offer management providers.
Forrester defines promotions and offer management solutions as software that helps businesses personalize, distribute, automate, and track promotions, incentives, and other offers across digital and physical touchpoints. The report also states that by leveraging effective offers and promotion tools, it can help brands deliver compelling incentives across physical and digital channels, manage and optimize complex offer strategies and build loyalty via relevant experiences and benefits.
"We believe being recognized in the Now Tech: Promotions And Offer Management Providers report is a testament to our commitment to delivering real value for our customers' business across every touchpoint," said Tom Caporaso, CEO of Clarus Commerce. "Creating a successful loyalty program comes down to pairing technology with the right offers and promotions that meet shoppers' needs. We put tremendous time and resources into the work we do for our customers so they can create powerful loyalty moments all in one place."
Since 2001, Clarus Commerce has been a leader in helping companies engage and reward their best customers through premium loyalty programs. The company was cited in Forrester's Now Tech: Loyalty Marketing, Q4 2020 and was most recently named a contender in The Forrester Wave™ Loyalty Solutions, Q2 2021, which stated that Clarus Commerce has built "a niche loyalty technology and services business and articulates a strong case for premium programs."
To learn more about Clarus Commerce, please visit https://www.claruscommerce.com/
About Clarus Commerce
Clarus Commerce — where customer loyalty meets subscription revenue — is the only company solely focused on building, managing and optimizing customizable premium loyalty programs for retailers. The company provides the full suite of services needed for a successful loyalty program, which includes the technology platform, client services, strategy, creative, marketing, analytics, IT and operations. Clarus Commerce was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rocky Hill, Connecticut. For more information, please visit http://www.claruscommerce.com.
