ROCKY HILL, Conn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarus Commerce, a leading provider of end-to-end loyalty solutions, along with recently acquired PrizeLogic, today announced it has been named the winner of three Loyalty360 awards across the Technology, Agency & Strategy and Customer Insights & Metrics categories at the 2021 Loyalty360 Loyalty Expo.
The Loyalty360 Best In Class Awards recognize top Loyalty360 members across 12 categories for their continued commitment to the customer loyalty industry as well as their program, process and platform excellence. Nominations were based on several factors, including Loyalty360 Award entries, nominations from other members of Loyalty360 (supplier, partner, and brand), in-depth feature interviews for Loyalty Management magazine, overall program impact, approach and program performance, as well as active industry and association involvement over the past 18 months.
"We couldn't be more excited to see our commitment to providing customers with best-in-class technology, strategic services and data-driven insights recognized by Loyalty360," said Tom Caporaso, CEO, Clarus Commerce. "It's a true testament to all of the hard work and dedication our team has put into ensuring our clients have what they need to successfully deliver engaging experiences that instill long-term loyalty among their customers."
Clarus Commerce won the Best-in-Class Award for its Technology while recently acquired PrizeLogic received an award in the Agency & Strategy category. Client Johnson & Johnson won a Bronze Loyalty360 Award for Customer Insights & Metrics. Collectively, each of the awards demonstrates Clarus Commerce's ability to serve as a trusted, end-to-end loyalty solutions provider.
"The Loyalty360 team is thrilled to honor these achievements, including the recent Best in Class Awards and client success at the 2021 Loyalty Expo," said Mark Johnson, CEO & CMO, Loyalty360. "It's great to see Clarus' continued commitment to customer loyalty and customer experience pay off. We can't wait to see what the future holds for the company throughout the remainder of the year and into 2022."
For the full list of 2021 Loyalty360 Award winners, click here. To learn more about Clarus Commerce, visit https://www.claruscommerce.com.
