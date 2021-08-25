COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The IRS has new, more flexible rules for the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC). Clarus, the leader in world-class technology that enables every business to unlock the full value of tax incentives for innovation and growth, is announcing a partnership with Gusto, a modern, online people platform that helps small businesses take care of their teams, to provide ERTC services to companies impacted by the pandemic. By streamlining access to this tax relief, Gusto customers can now maximize their benefit while ensuring compliance, which is important as the IRS has extended the audit window for ERTC claims.
The ERTC is a fully refundable payroll tax credit that businesses can claim on qualified employee wages, including certain health insurance costs. First introduced by the CARES Act, the ERTC has since been expanded. PPP borrowers can now claim the ERTC, as can companies that started a new trade or business. For 2020, the ERTC is worth up to $5,000 per employee per year. In 2021, it's worth up to $7,000 per employee per quarter.
"Gusto has been a great partner of ours for years," said Jeff Haskett, Co-Founder and CEO of Clarus R+D. "We are thrilled to help their customers go after these much needed ERTC funds."
Mutual Gusto and Clarus R+D customer, Patrick Russo, CEO of Projitech states, "Tax credits are an immensely valuable resource that the US government is offering during this difficult time. The Clarus R+D team is exceptional. Thanks to Gusto, we could not have found a better resource to help us navigate this complex landscape."
Somrat Niyogi, Head of Business Development at Gusto believes in the mission of Clarus R+D. "These incentives are critical to the US economy right now. We are proud to partner with Jeff and the Clarus team."
Just last week, Clarus announced it has helped SMBs claim $50MM in ERTC support and unveiled top tips to help more companies leverage the program this year.
Clarus is the leader in world-class technology that enables every business to unlock the full value of tax incentives for innovation and growth. Founded by tax and technology experts, Clarus builds cloud-based software to deliver access, compliance, and clarity for federal and state programs. With Clarus, companies of all sizes can realize and optimize the power of government programs to materially impact their business. For more information, visit claruscredits.com.
Gusto is a modern, online people platform that helps businesses take care of their teams. In addition to full-service payroll, Gusto offers health insurance, 401(k)s, expert HR, employee self-onboarding, and team management tools. The company serves over 200,000 businesses nationwide and has offices in Denver, New York City, and San Francisco.
