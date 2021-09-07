CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., the ultimate connected arcade machine that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is bringing 10-Yard Fight, officially licensed from Tozai, Inc. and Irem Software Engineering Inc., to the iiRcade platform.
The retro football game was released in Japanese arcades in 1983 and has five levels of increasing difficulty: high school, college, professional, playoff, and Super Bowl. If the player wins both halves of an "accelerated real time" 30-minute half at an easier level, the player advances to the next level of difficulty, similar to a career mode.
Game Machine Magazine listed 10-Yard Fight in their January 1, 1984 issue as being the most-successful new table arcade unit of the year. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette called it the "patriarch of football games" while The Journal News called it an "immortal classic."
Scott Tsumura, Co-Founder of Tozai, Inc., produced 10-Yard Fight in 1983 when he was working with IREM. It became one of the 17 launch titles on NES in North America (15 developed by Nintendo; 2 developed by IREM). "It was so fun to learn this sport which was not popular in Japan at that time," said Tsumura.
"Eventually people liked it and it became a hit. I'm glad this game is with iiRcade and people can enjoy it again."
"We're excited to bring the original arcade version of 10-Yard Fight to iiRcade," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "10-Yard Fight is a classic, both in the mid-eighties home consoles as well as in the arcade. iiRcadians will really enjoy this nostalgic football offering."
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
iiRcade is available in six versions and comes with a one year best-in-class warranty. Versions include: iiRcade Classic Edition, Space Ace Edition and Beach Buggy Racing 2 : Island Adventure Edition come with 64-GB storage memory and iiRcade's premium classic joysticks, while four special editions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks. The special editions include RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
10-Yard Fight ©1983-2021 IREM
