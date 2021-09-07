NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania... including the following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania... Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night. * Thunderstorms with heavy rain are forecast to move through the region Wednesday evening. Given the very saturated soils from recent heavy rain events, additional brief heavy rainfall of one to two inches may quickly lead to flooding of flood prone and other low-lying areas due to rapid runoff. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&