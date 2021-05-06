CEDAR CITY, Utah, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Classic Reruns TV (CRTV) - Where the Legends Live™ hits the airwaves with an all-new digital 24/7 linear channel. The channel can be seen on DistroTV, KlowdTV, Select TV and Vidgo.
Viewers can watch legendary programs like Bonanza, The Lucy Show, Dragnet, Ozzie and Harriet and the Beverly Hillbillies on the new channel. In addition, viewers can watch classic movies every day of the week.
"One thing is very clear, legendary TV shows never go out of style, they just find new platforms for people to watch them," said David Bishop, president of Classic Reruns TV, Inc. "We're honored to be the newest home for so many classic television shows. We're also thankful to have partnerships with great distributors as we launch this channel. We truly mean it when we say The Legends Live on Classic Reruns TV."
Future distribution expansion will be announced in the coming weeks.
In addition to the linear channel, Classic Reruns TV's on-demand channel can be seen on Roku and Samsung Plus TV.
For more details about Classic Reruns TV, visit our website - http://www.classicreruns.com or join us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Media Contact
David Bishop, Classic Reruns TV, (435) 572-4771, david@classicreruns.com
SOURCE Classic Reruns TV