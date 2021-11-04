ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetSupport, which develops network and cloud-based technology for K-12 schools, has released several new safety and control features for classroom.cloud, a cloud-based classroom management tool. classroom.cloud was launched during the pandemic to help teachers keep students on task when learning online and it has proven equally valuable when students are in the classroom, too. Teachers use classroom.cloud to monitor the applications and internet use on each student's computer regardless of where they are, either learning remotely or in the classroom.
In this update, teachers can control sound and USB drives, and they have additional safety monitoring features and time-saving keystroke shortcuts. Because the pandemic has altered how and where school takes place, teachers need these additional device controls so that they can keep students safe regardless of whether they are in a physical classroom or at an outside location in what is essentially a new paradigm in K-12 education.
The NetSupport CEO, Al Kingsley, is a published author, a podcast host, and a sought-after speaker on the topics of safe and secure technology use in education. Kingsley says that development of the new classroom.cloud features was accelerated by the pandemic. "For 30 years, NetSupport has been the teacher's partner in classroom management tools and over that time period, their needs have constantly evolved," said Kinglsey. "When COVID struck and teachers needed a cloud-based classroom management tool, we accelerated development of classroom.cloud and now we've added even more features to keep pace with their needs. classroom.cloud is a reliable and powerful classroom management platform giving teachers an improved ability to keep students safe and better engaged in the classrooms of today."
For over 30 years, K-12 schools and districts around the globe have relied on NetSupport software to help them manage the technology their students use. NetSupport's most widely used product, NetSupport School, is a classroom management tool deployed on a school network. Together, classroom.cloud and NetSupport School give school districts the flexibility they need to handle any learning configuration. Many schools are managing remote, in-person and hybrid teaching scenarios and the IT department and network engineers need ultimate flexibility in the tools they give their teachers. While those tools need to be powerful, they cannot be overly complicated for teachers to use.
"Teachers need a simple interface to a powerful product that gets the job done. Having the option of classroom.cloud or NetSupport School gives districts the ultimate flexibility they need to keep students safe and keep them on task while also protecting the district's infrastructure and hardware," added Kingsley.
NetSupport is an award-winning developer of classroom instruction, IT management, online safety, and remote learning software solutions for schools worldwide. Since 1989, the company has produced tried and trusted products that have an installation base today of more than 18 million users in over 120 countries. For more information about its solutions, visit http://www.netsupport-inc.com @NetSupportInc.
