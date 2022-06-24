Classworks, provider of a best-in-class MTSS solution, and Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS), the nation's 13th largest school district, were recognized with the 2022 Platinum Medal Learning Impact Award by 1EdTech™ Consortium, the world's leading non-profit collaborative advancing educational technology and digital learning. The platinum award-winning project features the partnership between Classworks and GCPS to deliver a successful online summer learning program, powered by 1EdTech's Competency and Academic Standards Exchange® (CASE®) framework.
DULUTH, Ga., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Classworks, provider of a best-in-class MTSS solution, and Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS), the nation's 13th largest school district, were recognized with the 2022 Platinum Medal Learning Impact Award by 1EdTech™ Consortium, the world's leading non-profit collaborative advancing educational technology and digital learning.
Institutional leaders and public voters selected from 34 finalists to honor innovative projects that successfully impact and elevate learning experiences. The platinum award-winning project features the partnership between Classworks and GCPS to deliver a successful online summer learning program, powered by 1EdTech's Competency and Academic Standards Exchange® (CASE®) framework.
The project mitigated learning loss precipitated by COVID and effectively prepared students for the 2021-2022 school year. GCPS decided to launch a districtwide, online Summer Enrichment and Acceleration (SEA) program using the Classworks evidence-based instructional program. GCPS utilizes district-specific Academic Knowledge and Skills (AKS) standards in reading, language arts, and mathematics as part of its curriculum. The summer learning program required Classworks to align its standards-based learning progression to the GCPS AKS.
"As a district with our unique curriculum standards, the CASE framework allows us to more easily align content and resources from our partners with our standards so that teachers and students have the exact resources to match their instructional needs," said Tricia Kennedy, executive director of instructional development and support for Gwinnett County Public Schools in Georgia. "Our partnership with Classworks leveraged CASE to create a customized summer school curriculum addressing district-defined targeted standards in a learning path scaffolded for understanding."
The CASE framework simplifies the way systems manage learning standards information, making it easier for districts to provide standards-based learning experiences. Using CASE, Classworks instruction was quickly aligned to the GCPS-specific AKS, saving hours of manual work. The effort ensured that students had access to summer lessons that both reviewed focus standards from the prior year and prepared them for the upcoming year in a research-based learning progression.
"By replacing a manual and labor-intensive mapping project that typically takes weeks with a CASE-powered process, Classworks provided more than 180,000 students at Gwinnett County Public Schools with a high-quality, standards-based learning experience in just a few days," explains Jerry Henley, senior vice president of product experience for Classworks. "Classworks embraces 1EdTech's philosophy on interoperability, and we're proud to partner with forward-thinking and innovative districts like GCPS. Our success demonstrates why we are a best-in-class online intervention solution."
