NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clean.Tech, a fast-growing company that puts the power of artificial intelligence to work in the design, engineering and pricing of residential and business solar systems, has landed a significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to support its further expansion.
The multi-million-dollar, revenue-based investment package will support Clean.Tech's aggressive sales and marketing expansion as well as continued development of its platform.
Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., Clean.Tech invested more than two years developing a platform driven by artificial intelligence that analyzes customers' energy needs, calculates the potential solar energy production from their specific rooftops, designs individualized solar systems complete with financing details and displays the results in augmented reality.
The Clean.Tech platform increases the capabilities of sales representatives, allowing them to work efficiently to demonstrate the detailed, individualized benefits of a solar installation to homeowners and business owners.
For consumers who may be reluctant to schedule an in-person appointment with a salesperson from a solar company, Clean.Tech is preparing to introduce an automated sales system that will allow homeowners to design a personalized solar system on their own, wherever they may be, within minutes.
"Clean.Tech is well-positioned to be the leader in residential solar deployment, one of the most important segments in the drive to reduce carbon emissions and battle global warming," said Robbie Lemos, chief executive officer of Clean.Tech. "With the funding support of Decathlon Capital Partners, we can accelerate our marketing initiatives, helping thousands of homeowners make a cost-efficient transition toward a more-sustainable environment."
Decathlon Capital Partners, the nation's largest revenue-based lender, recognized the growth potential of a company that puts the power of artificial intelligence to work to increase the adoption of residential solar.
"The leaders of Clean.Tech have years of award-winning experience in renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and digital applications," said Chris Risey, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners. "Its technical leadership is supported by well-respected, seasoned business and financial executives. This organization clearly is poised to be at the forefront of an important, growing
industry."
The investment was structured as a revenue-based finance agreement, meaning no equity or ownership was exchanged for growth capital. Instead, the investment will be repaid through flexible monthly payments linked to Clean.Tech's future revenue.
About Clean.Tech
The mission of Clean.Tech is to make solar a no-brainer for homeowners by lowering the cost and simplifying the customer journey. Learn more at https://www.clean.tech.
About Decathlon Capital Partners
Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.
