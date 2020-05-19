SALT LAKE CITY, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a diversified software and services company, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved for issuance an additional patent protecting the company's technology. The USPTO notification indicates that the application will issue as U.S. Patent No. 10,658,839 on May 19, 2020.
"Today's patent specifically protects our proprietary system and method for distributing energy between microgrids. It particularly addresses the challenge of determining when it is appropriate for one microgrid to share power with another microgrid. In the patented system and method, a microgrid forecasts its own future power needs, the microgrid then uses this forecast to determine if and when to share power with another microgrid," stated Zachary Bradford, CleanSpark's President and CEO.
"This patent further protects the technology and methods our platforms use to intelligently make decisions related to power sharing based on factors ranging from energy demand, utility rates, time-of-use, weather forecasting and others. The value of integrating multiple microgrids in concert to create an ecosystem of resources working together to achieve increased resiliency, efficiency for cost-avoidance, revenue generation or reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is significant. Our system flexibility allows these priorities to be set by the system owner," concluded Bradford.
